Donnelly approves €983m in healthcare infrastructure spending

The State is to allocate more than €983m this year in healthcare infrastructure spending, Health Minister Stephen Donnellly has announced.

The minister said he has approved the HSE’s 2021 Capital Plan for Health which will see €983.17m allocated for a range of projects, including replacement of equipment and ambulances that will “provide increased capacity in the health system and will support the delivery of Sláintecare”.

He said the plan, published today, “is a continued sign of the investment taking place in our health service”.

"This plan will support the delivery of strategic reform and a move towards universal healthcare, and build on the positive and innovative changes made during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

He said the expenditure will allow the HSE “to plan and fund the projects that were included in previous plans and to progress additional evaluated and prioritised projects in 2021 including Government priority programmes and major capital projects”.

He added that the expenditure will “facilitate reorienting the model of care towards primary and community settings, addressing capacity and infrastructural deficits”.

“The significant investment in health infrastructure reflected in this plan is evidence of the importance that the Government places on improving healthcare in Ireland and supporting the move towards universal healthcare.

”The projects in this plan place a focus on the patient experience and the delivery of a quality health and social care service. At any time around 350 capital projects in health are ongoing and this plan continues the progress in delivering new builds, replacement infrastructure and more community healthcare,” he added.