Doctors warn of a 'catastrophe' for the health service if Covid-19 is not brought under control

Covid-19 is no longer under control and if it continues to spread unabated it will be “a catastrophe” for our health system, causing untold suffering to patients with other illnesses, doctors warned today.

Dr Ina Kelly a HSE public health specialist in the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said “ we have an extremely short window to avoid our health system becoming overwhelmed.”

The IMO, representing over 5,000 doctors across all specialties, called on the public to comply fully with Covid-19 restrictions, saying that another shutdown of our non-Covid healthcare services this year would be a “catastrophe”.

She said that departments of Public Health all around the country are under extreme pressure with the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.

Dr Denis McCauley said that it was essential that people who were awaiting test results self-isolate.

“In general practice we are seeing increasing calls in relation to Covid-19 but the worrying part is that those people who know they are contacts or are awaiting tests are not self-isolating until they get their test results.

He said: “We are seeing a lot of close contacts of confirmed cases not restricting their movements for 14 days after receiving a negative test result.

“This is greatly contributing to the spread of the virus. Even if someone who is a close contact of a confirmed case tested negative every day for 14 days, but they must still self-isolate for those 14 days.”

“ With all the conversation about restrictions and lockdowns, we are in danger of forgetting the basic messages:

• Reduce social contacts to minimum;

• Don’t take part in activities where you will be mixing with others;

• Wash your hands regularly; and

• Wear a mask.

He added “if you had symptoms of COVID-19 and received a negative test result, you should continue to self-isolate until you have not had any symptoms for 48 hours.

“If you had symptoms of Covid-19 and received a positive test result, you should continue to self-isolate until:

*You have had no fever for 5 days; and

*It has been 10 days since you first developed symptoms (or 14 days if you are in long-term residential care or you recently left hospital after treatment for Covid-19)

If you are a close contact of a confirmed case and you test positive even without symptoms, you must self-isolate for ten days.

If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you should restrict your movements for fourteen days, even if you receive a negative Covid-19 test result.

