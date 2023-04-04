Doctors fear roll out of free GP visit cards will swamp overcrowded waiting lists and endanger patients

Waiting lists to see a GP are set to worsen as the roll out of free GP visit cards to around 500,000 is planned, doctors warned today.

Most GPs have now closed their lists to new patients, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said.

It was responding to a strategic review of general practice, announced today by the Department of Health, to assess its various needs .

Dr Denis McCauley, Chairman of the GP Committee of the IMO, said while the review is welcome it is “deeply frustrating “ that the review will take place after the proposed rollout of free GP care to an additional 500,000 people was announced.

“Such a policy, if implemented in an unplanned way, will dramatically increase the frequency of visits to GPs, leading to delays, the creation of waiting lists for GP visits and the displacement of care for those patients who are the most unwell.”

He added: “Clearly the news of the review, reflects an acknowledgement that there are significant issues around general practice including capacity, access to out of hours services, and the suitability of the existing financial model underpinning the GP service.

"However it is deeply flawed that it will take place after moves that will directly increase pressure on GPs across the country. We already have waiting times for GPs for routine appointments, most GPs have closed their lists to new patients, as they are at capacity, and this policy will only exacerbate an already challenging situation.”

He warned that already, demand for appointments exceeds capacity.

Extending free GP care at this point will mean people will have entitlement but no access, he said.

It will mean displacement of care for those who are sickest and unrelenting pressure on GPs and their staff, “while cost will not be a barrier – access will be. There will be increased pressure on out of hours services that cannot be met.”

In response, the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) said it welcomed the establishment of the review.

It highlighted the urgency of GP workforce crisis and said it “looks forward to delivery of report” this autumn.

Medical Director of the ICGP, Dr Diarmuid Quinlan, said: “We believe this strategic review will play a huge role in helping find, resource and implement urgent solutions to the GP workforce and workload crisis. This is crucial to enable patients to have timely access to GP care.

“We know that 14pc of GPs are over 65 years of age. This group of 500-600 GPs is likely to retire in the next three to four years. We are training 70pc more GPs than we did six years ago, we face an expanding population and greater demand for GP services.

“More and more patients are unable to register with a GP, and there are significant waiting times for routine appointments.”

The former President of the ICGP, and the author of the ICGP’s “Shaping the Future” discussion paper, Prof. Tom O’Dowd, said: “We know that the solutions lie in the key stakeholders working together and we can now begin the process of finding, resourcing and implementing innovative solutions to this crisis. “