Doctors’ fear of being sued is ‘partly behind rise in caesarean sections in first-time mothers’

A “fear factor” where a doctor is concerned about adverse outcomes and risk of being sued is among factors driving the steady rise in first-time mothers giving birth by caesarean section in Ireland, according to a study.

More than one third of first-time mothers are giving birth by caesarean section despite evidence suggesting no additional benefits to mothers and babies.

There has been a steady rise year on year, in caesarean birth rates, over the last decade.

The study from the school of nursing and midwifery at Trinity College Dublin has found that factors that influence a clinician’s decision to perform a caesarean section on a first-time mother are complex and multifactorial. Women’s requests may not be major factor influencing the decision-making for caesarean section for first-time mothers.

Decisions are driven by a clinician’s fear of adverse outcomes and subsequent litigation, personal preference, and their threshold to intervene and the culture of practice within the system, and finally by organisational guidelines and policies.

The study published in the journal PLOS-One involved one-to-one interviews with 20 obstetricians and 15 midwives who were involved in the decision-making process for caesarean sections in three maternity units in Ireland.

It said three interrelated themes emerged: a “fear factor”, “clinician driven factors” and a “system perspective”.

Findings suggested that decisions to perform caesarean section were based on clinicians’ perceived fear, personal beliefs, and organisational factors.

“A deep insight into these factors will help clinicians identify and evaluate modifiable factors in practice to avoid excess caesarean sections. This may ultimately help develop practical approaches to reduce the number of caesarean sections safely and effectively,” the study's authors said.

The researchers are hopeful these findings will help clinicians reflect on their decision-making practices to look for factors that can be modified to stop the rise of caesarean sections.

As the study outcomes are derived from the decision-makers’ perspective, researchers said they were optimistic the findings would help develop practical strategies to reduce any unnecessary caesarean sections safely.

Lead author of the study Sunita Panda, who is assistant professor in midwifery at Trinity, said: “Becoming a mother is a unique part of a woman’s life and most women wish for a natural birth with a sense of achievement.

"However, the steady rising rates of caesarean section has become a growing concern with more than one-third of mothers giving birth to their first babies by caesarean section.

"It is crucial and timely to understand the factors that influence the decision-making and take action to stop the rising rates of caesarean sections safely and effectively.”

Professor Maeve Eogan, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Dublin's Rotunda Hospital said: “As other papers have identified, many variables, including important human factors, influence these decisions and it is important to integrate these findings in obstetric, midwifery and service user education, as well as in-service development.”

Dr Krysia Lynch, who chairs the Association for Improvements in Maternity Services (AIMS Ireland), said: “This is an incredibly important piece of research informing both policymakers and service users as to why our caesarean birth rates are so high and rapidly climbing.

"The most recent maternity safety statements available for 2022 show five of our units with a first-time mother caesarean birth rate of over 50pc with another three having a rate of over 40pc. These rates are perhaps partially informed by our equally high induction of labour rates.

“Service users expect that our high caesarean rates reflect evidence-based practice and absolute need, this research paper has clearly shown that this is not the case.

"This research also highlights the lack of partnership between providers and service users and indicates that the pregnant person is not at the centre of their care.

“AIMS Ireland would urge policy makers and those involved in implementing the National Maternity Strategy to take immediate action to curb our ever-increasing caesarean birth rate before it accelerates out of all control.”