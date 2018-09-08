'Doctoring can be dangerous' – leading health scientist on modern health systems

Doctoring can be dangerous and cause the overall health of a country to go down, a leading health scientist has warned.

Doctoring can be dangerous and cause the overall health of a country to go down, a leading health scientist has warned.

Dr Robert Verkerk spoke while working at the Vitality Expo 2018, which is taking place in the RDS this weekend.

He was addressing modern health systems and raised a number of concerns.

"The problem at the moment is that people live their lives in many different ways and the basic biomedical model involves turning up at a doctor, maybe over the age of 50 and saying 'fix me'," he said.

"The primary way a doctor will attempt to fix that person is by delivering drugs but the drugs treat symptoms not the underlying cause of disease.

"If you want a sustainable system, you actually need to be able to detect early on changes in someone's metabolism or physiology. There's very clear evidence, looking internationally, if you look at countries which have very high levels of doctoring, in other words more interventions by doctors, actually our overall health goes down, not up, so we know doctoring can be dangerous if it's done the wrong way."

Online Editors