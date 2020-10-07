Doctor who accused Nphet of 'fear-mongering propaganda' removed as chairman of Shannondoc

A DOCTOR who accused Nphet of spreading “fear” around the coronavirus has been removed from his position as chairman of out-of-hours GP service, Shannondoc.

Dr Pat Morrissey sparked controversy after speaking at a rally in Dublin last weekend where he railed against ‘fear-mongering propaganda’.

A Shannondoc spokesman said: “Shannondoc can confirm that Dr Pat Morrissey is no longer its chairperson or a member of the board.

“As a frontline healthcare service provider, Shannondoc fully supports and follows public health guidance.

“Shannondoc has put in place best practice procedures and protocols in order protect both patients and our staff from the coronavirus.

“We wish to assure our patients that we will continue to uphold and implement these practices and the directives as issued by public health authorities.

“These directives have and continue to offer the best protective environment for both patients and medical staff.

“We wish to thank Dr Morrissey for his significant contribution to the development of the cooperative during his tenure. We will embark on the process of appointing Dr Morrissey’s successor with immediate effect.”

In a video circulated on social media, Dr Morrissey told protestors that Covid-19 was “for many, a mild illness”, although he also acknowledged “for some I accept that it can be quiet serious”.

“In defiance of guidelines from the HSE, I used Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, Azithromycin, and readily available Vitamin D, in combination, (on) high risk patients that got sick with Covid in my patient population,” Dr Morrisey told the rally.

Dr Morrissey cited a 2005 study which he claimed showed the drug Hydroxychloroquine was “very effective against the first Sars virus”.

The US President Donald Trump, who was self-isolating at the White House after a spell in hospital having tested positive for Covid-19, has also promoted the use of Hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid patients.

Dr Morrissey added: “The daily case numbers must stop being pushed by the media in our face, on a people that are suffering more from covid fatigue than Covid itself.

“The lockdowns must stop. People miss the camaraderie of sport and the arts and music. It’s time to stop existing and to start living again.”

“Ireland under Nphet’s fear-mongering propaganda is getting sicker by the day,” he added.

Separately, in an interview with the Limerick Leader, Dr Morrisey claimed Ireland is “practically at the level of herd immunity now”.

“People die everyday, I was at the bedside of a patient who died yesterday, I see death all the time,” he said.

Dr Morrisey said, in his opinion, the public presently have a “death phobia”.

“Death is part of life, and the government and Nphet are using people’s fear of death-irrational fear of death-as a hammer to beat them.”

In response to his removal as Shannondoc chairperson and director he said: “I think it’s a sad indictment of a country that we live in, and the time we live in, that things are so polarised and there isn’t room for free speech, and that I would be penalised because of that.

“But I respect the board’s integrity and they have made a judgement,” he added.

Dr Morrisey could not be reached for comment this afternoon, but a message was left at his clinic for a response.

