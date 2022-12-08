Doctor warns of urgent need to address risk of measles outbreaks in refugee and asylum settings

Measles is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor

Weaknesses in the power to rapidly respond to cases of measles in congregated settings with Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers need to be urgently addressed, a public health conference has been told.

In particular there are problems with access to GPs, language barriers for people seeking asylum and also a lack of lists of names of residents in settings such as hotels which would make tracing of contacts of the infected person impossible.

Dr Fiona McGuire, a special registrar in public health was speaking at the winter scientific meeting at the Royal College of Physicians.

Access to vaccines may also not be possible out of hours in the evenings, weekend and public holidays and this is particularly worrying for the Christmas period, she said.

Dr McGuire, who works in HSE area B covering west Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath, said she other colleagues including Dr Vogue Murphy and Dr Fiona Cianci tested how well they could respond to cases of measles in these settings.

She said the “migrant crisis is a true public health emergency”, with 66,000 Ukrainian refugees, including 20,000 children, in the country.

“All have eligibility to a medical card but only a third have access to a named GP,” Dr McGuire said.

"We have also seen an increase in people seeking international protection, over 17,600, with 3,500 children. They have similar primary care issues.

“It creates a perfect storm of for outbreaks of infectious diseases.”

She told the gathering at the conference that migrants live in congregated settings, including hotels and other facilities, where there can be overcrowding and poor ventilation.

“For many there is lack of access to a named GP and or they may not be geographically convenient to where the resident is located,” she said.

“There is frequent movement between this group of people in the centre. Literacy levels are an issue as well as well as cultural barriers and stigma.

Asylum seekers may be reluctant to disclose details of chronic illnesses or infectious diseases for fear it might interfere with their application, she said.

“There is the issue of sub-optimal vaccine uptake” and the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland meant a drop in uptake here also among our own population.

Ukraine has a lower vaccine uptake, less than 90pc, meaning a significant number may not be protected against diseases in our own schedule.

Measles can linger in a room for two hours after the infected person leaves it, so another person may end up getting the infection without ever meeting the infected person.

Measles can cause serious complications and death in one in 1,000 cases.

“By the time a case comes to our attention, the person may be infected for a few days and in a congregated setting could have a large number of close contacts,” Dr McGuire said.

There would be an urgent need to identify those who are immunocompromised, pregnant women or newborns to provide post-exposure prohylaxis.

She said the team developed a response plan and as an example took the case of a four-year-old boy with measles to set out what would need to be done.

One difficulty highlighted was that a number of his close contacts had transferred to other settings.

Key findings included the lack of translation resources for people from countries other than Ukraine or Russia.

“There are real communication challenges,” Dr McGuire said

A big risk is the lack of a full list of the names of residents in a congregated setting, making contact tracing almost impossible.

They also identified problems with lack of access to GPs, and access to post-exposure vaccines may not be possible out of hours and holiday periods such as Christmas, Dr McGuire warned.