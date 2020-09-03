Doctor warns of 'really concerning' trend as quarter of people referred for Covid-19 test fail to show up

AROUND a quarter of those referred for a Covid-19 test - many close contacts of someone who has tested positive - don’t show up to be tested in a “really concerning” trend.

While the figure for a second test is as low as a 50pc turnout – seven days later – which people are recommended to have due to the incubation of the virus.

HSE chief operations officer Ann O’Connor released the figures, highlighting the issue.

Dublin GP Maitiu O Tuathail, Medical Director of Heroes-Aid, told Independent.ie: “It’s frustrating but we’ve been aware of this for several weeks.

“Close contacts are not taking the offer of a test as much as those who are symptomatic - the uptake on (the second test day) is particularly poor.

“It is really concerning that close contacts are offered a test and don't show up.

“Those with symptoms are the vast majority who are attending.

“Rarely would someone who’s symptomatic, who contacted me, wouldn’t show up for their test.

“But there's a big problem with someone who’s a close contact not showing up.

“It’s a big concern because the test is the only way we know if someone has the virus.

“And half of the people who have Covid have no symptoms.

“That means the only way to diagnose them is through contact tracing - but if half aren't turning up, it’s a worry for everyone.”

Dr O Tuathail, who’s been front and centre helping to educate people during Covid-19 on social media, said he would hate if those not showing up for tests were punished.

And he felt it was all down to a necessity of rolling out an education package targeting young people on social media.

“I tune into Morning Ireland on RTÉ but a lot of people my age don’t, so they don’t hear what Ronan Glynn has to say.

“But they are logging onto social media and that’s where they need to be targeted with educational messages on Covid-19.”

He believes there is “an information overload” going on right now regarding the virus and that’s why some don’t realise how important going for a test is.

And of those who phoned the GP to ask why they needed to go for a test, just because they are a contact of a Covid case - their attitude transformed - once they were told why.

“It’s about education. Once I explain to people, they understand why they need to go,” he added.

The HSE said around 8pc of people who are contacts of a confirmed case are positive and need to be tested.

Online Editors