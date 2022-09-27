Doctor warns ‘not enough GPs’ to meet budget free visit commitment

Gps says they do not have the numbers to meet Government's budget commitment.

A doctor from the south of the country has warned that there not enough GPs to the meet the expanded visit scheme which is expected to be included in the budget this afternoon.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has received funding for a major expansion of the GP visit card scheme. More than 430,000 people will become eligible for the first time for the means-tested scheme once changes to income limits are enacted after the Budget.

The move means around 2.5 million people, or half the population of the country, will have access to a free GP visit card or medical card and is part of the minister’s plan to introduce universal health care.

Killarney GP Gary Stack said general practitioners have been blindsided by the move and he has warned that it could lead to waiting lists for services.

He has branded the move as a “political sop" and said no GPs were expecting the announcement.

"30,000 divided by 3,000 GPs is almost 150 extra GP visit cars per patient. We were told during Covid to follow the science. The science of this basically is that anybody with free access, there will be a doubling of visits to GPs per year. So, it will go from three to six. So that's an extra three visits per GP, that 450 visits a year or nine each week,” he said.

"It's going to affect patients who need care, it's going to result in delay in care, it’s going to result in delayed investigation and treatment in hospital. I think legacy of this minister [Stephen Donnelly] will be a legacy of GP waiting lists, which didn't exist prior to his entry here.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Stack said there are already “many patients” who do not have a GP and this move will make the current situation even worse.

He said it is “manpower issue” and the influx of refugees from Ukraine has led to a growth in population, in rural parts of the country in particular, and “there is not the population of GPs to service the level of care that the Government wish to provide”.

"This seems to come from left field. Certainly we've had no inclination, no contact from the union... as to an increase in the level of doctor visit cards and the doctor visit card as I said, provides very little entitlements other than a free GP visit,” he added.

"This to me is a political sop, there is no medical benefit in doing this. We already have huge waiting lists in secondary care, we don't want to bring those waiting lists into primary care.”