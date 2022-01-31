Doctor warns gastroenterological procedure waiting lists having serious impact on quality of life for patients

Growing waiting lists for gastroenterological procedures are having a serious impact on outcomes and quality of life for patients with some cancers and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD, a doctor warned today.

Dr Brian Egan a consultant gastroenterologist and acute medical physician at Mayo University Hospital has warned that regional hospitals in Ireland are finding it increasingly difficult to attract the necessary number of consultants and younger doctors.

Almost 17,000 people are waiting to see a gastroenterologist for diagnosis or treatment – a rise of 71pc since December 2015, an increase of 7,000 patients.

“The pandemic has had a major impact on gastroenterology throughout the country. Many of us who work in the care of patients with stomach and bowel problems and liver disease were re-allocated in the first wave of the pandemic to treat patients with Covid,” said Dr Egan of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA).

“It also resulted in an absolute stop of scheduled work, which is essential for early detection and prevention of stomach cancer, bowel cancer, and oesophageal cancer.”

His team is seeing people coming much later with presentations of cancer often people who have waited months following a referral.

Ireland has the lowest number of medical specialists per 1,000 population in Europe at 1.48, 42pc below the EU average of 2.54. The IHCA says the severe shortage of Consultants is the main contributor to the unacceptable delays in providing care to patients.

“We’re finding it increasingly difficult to attract Consultants and younger doctors to work in our hospitals,” said Dr Egan.

“Trying to attract these doctors back to our regional hospitals in Ireland with more onerous on-call duties, less resources, and reduced access to specialist care is really difficult,” he said.

Bed capacity also remains an issue across the country, but particularly in regional hospitals like Mayo University Hospital.

Professor Alan Irvine, President of the IHCA, added: “Without urgent Government action, our ability to provide essential care to patients with serious illnesses will decrease significantly. While Irish doctors are among the best in the world, with so many posts unfilled across so many specialties, there is a limit to what we can achieve and that shouldn’t be the case in a developed nation like Ireland.

“The solution is simple. We must appoint additional Consultants and address the long-standing issues of pay inequity and poor working conditions quickly. The longer the Government fails to act, the longer waiting lists become and the worse our ability to provide rapid and effective diagnosis and treatment to patients. “