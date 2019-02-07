Dáil spending watchdog wants to grill senior civil servants on Children's Hospital cost overrun

The Dáil's spending watchdog wants the boss of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) and another senior official to answer questions on the cost overrun at the National Children's Hospital (NCH).

The Dáil's spending watchdog wants the boss of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) and another senior official to answer questions on the cost overrun at the National Children's Hospital (NCH).

The Department's secretary general, Robert Watt is to be asked to appear at the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee.

He previously refused to appear at the Health Committee to answer questions on the same issue.

The PAC want to quiz him on oversight of all capital projects, not just the NCH.

Another DPER official, Paul Quinn, who is also a member of the board overseeing the Children's Hospital's development is also to be invited to appear.

There was criticism that a letter he sent to the committee last week in his role at the Office of Government Procurement did not mention that he was also on the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board.

Expensive: Construction of the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin will be much costlier than first thought. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Online Editors