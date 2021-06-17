‘Digital green certs’ could be introduced for concerts, festivals or matches, Nphet hears

‘Digital green certs’ could be introduced for people fully vaccinated or who have had a recently confirmed case of Covid-19 if they are attending mass gatherings such as concerts, festivals or football matches, it emerged today.

New advice to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said the evidence is that implementing a broad range of public health measures can reduce, but not eliminate risk of Covid-19.

It was carried out by the watchdog the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), which looked at 11 studies on the effectiveness of measures to reduce the risk of virus transmission at mass gatherings.

Apart from green certs, consideration could also be given to pre-event testing and the hiring of trained professionals to collect and process samples would add to reliability.

When discussed by the Expert Advisory Group, it was suggested that antigen tests which have a quicker turnaround may be more appropriate for short-term events and more feasible to deploy as well as being cheap.

Read More

However, getting teams of trained professionals to obtain or supervise samples and administer the tests would be challenging and costly. Pool-based sampling of households or bubbles of friends with PCR testing may be potentially useful in advance of the event.

Eight of the studies involved pre-event testing, and positive cases were detected in four of the events afterwards.

It advised that a cautious and gradual approach should be taken to lifting restrictions. Any easing should take consideration of infection levels in the community, levels of vaccination coverage, the risk posed by circulating variants of concern, and the capacity of the healthcare system.

People should be encouraged to follow public health measures such as physical distancing and wear face masks if they sharing transportation, accommodation or socialising before or after the event.

They should ideally restrict their movements for a time after the event and avoid contact with people who could be at higher risk if they get Covid-19.

It also reviewed public health guidance from 22 countries and two international agencies.

It found that "all countries examined had begun to ease restrictions on mass gatherings, however, the speed and triggers to easing restrictions varied considerably."

Dr Máirín Ryan, HIqa's deputy chief executive said that: “Not every mass gathering carries the same risk.

"While no event is risk free, high occupancy, indoor events with reduced use of face masks, prolonged contact and poor ventilation pose the highest risk of transmission.

"In the first instance, any organised gathering should ideally involve shorter duration, outdoor seated events, with significantly reduced capacity.

“When planning events, risk assessments should be conducted in advance and a number of public health measures such as physical distancing, face mask use, adequate ventilation and hand hygiene should be implemented.

"These measures should also be encouraged when considering shared transportation and socialisation, before and after the event.”

"In Ireland, pilot events have been launched to guide the safe return of mass gatherings.

"These events are important opportunities to assess the public health impact of large events on the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the wider community."

They added that public health expertise should direct and inform any pilot events in Ireland, given the potential impact on public health. Smaller more manageable events, in lower risk settings, should be piloted first.

The spread of variants, in particular the Delta variant may hinder plans to relax all restrictions at mass gatherings.