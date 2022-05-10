Deputy chair of National Maternity Hospital insists women will be able to get sterilisations at new facility

Pat McCann and Ronan McAuley at Alkimii offices in Skerries, Co Dublin. Picture by Mark Condren

Women will be able to undergo procedures such as sterilisation at the new National Maternity Hospital (NMH), the deputy chair of the current hospital board has insisted.

Pat McCann said the constitution of the new NMH spells out that all “legally permissible” and “clinically appropriate” procedures available in the State will be carried out in the hospital.

While sceptics of the deal between the Catholic-ethos St Vincent’s Group and the State have pointed to this “clinically appropriate” phrase as ambiguous, and a potential path for religious interference in procedures such as IVF, abortion and sterilisation at the new NMH built on the land of St Vincent’s Group, Mr McCann said this is not the case.

“Clinically appropriate means that it’s clinically appropriate for a maternity hospital. So, for example, the new NMH at Elm Park will not be doing cardiac surgery because that’s not an appropriate clinical procedure for a maternity hospital,” Mr McCann told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“I don’t think this is an issue, quite frankly. It clearly states that clinically appropriate is clinically appropriate for a national maternity hospital. That includes all procedures relating to women’s reproductive healthcare,” Mr McCann said.

It was put to Mr McCann that St Vincent’s had previously told doctors that it did not carry out sterilisations.

Asked if women will be able to undergo sterilisations at the new NMH, Mr McCann said “absolutely”.

He also said that a consultant with St Vincent's Group told him that abortions had been carried out within the group and that this would also be available to women in the new NMH.

The new hospital’s constitution is “clearly secular” and will have no influence “good, bad or indifferent from any religious ethos,” said Mr McCann who was formerly the chief executive of the Dalata hotel group.

The St Vincent’s Hospital Group has leased the land the NMH is proposed to be situated on for 299 years at a cost of €10 a year.

Both the Taoiseach and the Health Minister yesterday insisted the deal would go ahead.

Fergus Finlay, a HSE board member, has come out in support of the new NMH being built as proposed on St Vincents’ land.

Mr Finlay admitted in an Irish Examiner column that the arrangements for the new hospital are “complicated” and have led to “a lot of confusion and some distrust”.

There are people close to me, friends I respect, who believe that in some way we have sold the pass. That we’ve fallen under some malign influence or been codded up to the eyeballs by the Vatican and its secret service,” Mr Finlay said.

He continued that there are “simply no circumstances” that he would support the development of a new national maternity hospital in Ireland “that was influenced by anything — anything — other than the public interest and the interests of women”.

Mr Finlay said he wished to see a NMH that was open to “every woman in Ireland, whatever her colour, ethnic origin, or income”.

Mr Finlay said the Holles Street campus currently does this but in “unacceptable and Dickensian conditions”.

“For those reasons, not only do I support the decision that I hope will be made soon to proceed with the new hospital, but I am proud of it,” Mr Finlay said.

“At the end of months of work by a lot of people, I honestly believe that we have put the best protections we can in place for a truly national maternity hospital that will never discriminate nor ever be controlled by any religious influence. I can’t wait for it to be built,” he concluded.