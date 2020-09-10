Demand for Covid-19 tests doubles as surge in referrals sees testing halted in meat plants

The HSE has defended putting the Covid-19 testing of meat plant workers on hold after getting a surge of people referred for virus checks from GPs.

HSE chief Paul Reid said on Monday this week 13,000 symptomatic people with tested – more than double a normal day.

On Tuesday another 8,000 tests were carried out.

He was speaking after it was announced the serial testing of meat plant workers – which is to be regularly carried out to pick up asymptomatic cases – has been rescheduled to next week.

It comes amid concerns about the surge in cases in Dublin in particular which are growing by 5pc a day and could double every fortnight.

He revealed that 21,000 referrals for testing were received within two days - including a high number of school children and people in north Dublin.

“We have to take the public health approach to prioritising our capacity on a daily basis towards testing symptomatic people,” he said.

Extra swabbing centres are being opened including pop up centres.

He said tests on school children suspected of having the virus, and close contacts, are being fast tracked and results returned to parents within twenty four hours in some cases.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue had said on radio that meat plant surveillance was “ongoing” on the very day that tests in the factories were abruptly cancelled.

But Tánaiste Leo Varadkar explained that the abrupt halt at meat plants was a temporary measure to address a surge in tests being sought by members of the general population.

He said there were 13,000 test requests from members of the public last Monday, along with 3,000 from hospitals that day, for a total of 16,000.

The national test capacity was 15,000, meaning the meat plant tests could not go ahead, he said, But testing in meat plants was due to resume next week, he added.

Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin said the cancellations were “reckless, short-sighted and need to be rectified.”

Meat plants were hotspots for Covid-19 because of the “poor working conditions” and status of employees, he said, leading to increased transmission in communities.

There were four existing meat and food plant outbreaks in the State, he added, Workers at one plant in Tipperary had received text messages saying testing was ceasing with “immediate effect.”

Mr Doherty said the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, had not mentioned the move, despite being specifically asked about meat plants in the Dáil on Wednesday.

Replying, Mr Varadkar said it was right that people with ant symptoms would be prioritised. But Mr Doherty said the highest rate of tests, 70,000 a week, had been achieved last week – whereas there was a claimed capacity of 100,000 tests a week.

He asked whether the remaining 30,000 test capacity was, if it existed at all. Mr Varadkar agreed that the highest rate of tests “so far” had been 70,000 a week, but said Ireland was testing far more per capita than many other countries.

While trailing the numbers set per head of population by Singapore and Luxembourg, Ireland was still more agile in testing than New Zealand, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands, he said.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly warned the Tánaiste that with the imminent launch of a new national plan for living with Covid next week, the public needed “a comprehensive testing regime” in which it could have confidence.

He said the plan should be considered a “watershed” moment when all the political messing and mixed messages would stop.

“Some ministers are giving a running commentary,” he said, telling the Tánaiste: “you are not shy yourself,” and that it must be annoying for the Taoiseach.

Simon Harris still considered himself “emeritus Minister for Health,” he added, while the real Minister, Stephen Donnelly, appeared to be a spectator at events, while the Minister for Agriculture didn’t even know that testing had stopped at meat factories.

Meanwhile, the HSE has advertised for 700 swabbing jobs and 500 people to be contact tracers.

There were 50 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today, up from 40 last week but the numbers in intensive care are stable with six patients critically ill.

At today's briefing, HSE Director-General Paul Reid said the average number of new Covid-19 cases over the last seven days is 151, up from 120 last week.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE clinical director, said there were no outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools and around 54 pupils had tested positive after catching it in the community. In only one school were two pupils positive for the virus.

He expressed concern about the impact of lockdown measures on older people in terms of isolation and sense of despair and marginalisation

Hospitals are seeing people with poor nutrition and mobility and they may have been avoiding seeing health care they needed.

They are presenting at a later stage of illness and that is a huge concern.

"The care of older people cannot just be left to the HSE it is up to us to mind older people."

