Demand for cold and flu medications jumps 83pc after Covid restrictions dropped

ORDINARY colds and flus have returned with a vengeance as Irish society re-opened after Covid-19 and people began abandoning face masks to gather in numbers in indoor settings.

There was an 83pc hike in cold and flu medication sales over March across Ireland compared to the same month during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Figures compiled by Irish-owned network of community pharmacies, CarePlus, showed an 83pc increase in sales of common over-the-counter remedies in March in contrast to the same month in 2021.

Pharmacists have been reporting a high level of non-Covid-19 related illness following the full reopening of society over recent weeks.

This has coincided with strong demand for immunity-boosting products such as vitamins and supplements.

Over the same period, many Irish hospitals have had to impose strict control measures amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

During a 72 hour period in late March, Ireland recorded 40,000 new

Covid-19 infections as part of a surge in a new Omicron variant.

Prof Luke O'Neill warned that Ireland could face another Covid-19 surge within months as new variants of the virus emerge.

Pharmacist Nigel Moloney, of CarePlus Pharmacy in Carrigaline, Cork, said they have noted the increase in people with sniffles and sore throats.

“We have had lots of people with symptoms such as sore throats, headaches and chills, but who tested negative for Covid using PCR and antigens," he said.

"While they may not have had Covid, they still felt rather unwell and have been seeking common over-the-counter products to relieve their symptoms."

"Thankfully these symptoms are for the most part mild, but when you have not had a cold for two years, its impact can be felt a little more than before.

"Often - and particularly at this time of year - there can be elements of hayfever mixed with cold symptoms, and your local CarePlus Pharmacist is well placed to advise you on how to manage this and what OTC medicines might work best for you individually.”

All customers attending pharmacies are still asked to wear masks while in-store, for the protection of staff and other immunocompromised customers, and to stay at home if they believe they are infected with Covid-19.

“We have seen lots of people who have suffered from Covid in the past look for vitamins and supplements to help them recover, and we have equal numbers who want to give their bodies a fighting chance against whatever virus they encounter next,” Mr Moloney said.

"As community pharmacists, we are always there to offer support and advice on supplements, and which one might be right for you."

As a basic measure, people should get a good balance of basic nutrients, particularly those which may help support their immune systems, such as vitamin D, vitamin C and zinc.

A healthy, varied diet, rich in fruit and vegetables is really important.