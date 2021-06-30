Delta variant will ‘almost certainly’ be dominant in Ireland next month, says Dr Cillian De Gascun

The Delta variant of Covid-19 will “almost certainly” be the dominant strain in Ireland next month as it is twice as transmissible as the original strain, Dr Cillian De Gascun has said.

This will lead to an increase in case numbers and hospitalisations, he added.

The concern of the variant, which has caused a surge of cases in the UK, has led to the Government taking a more conservative approach to the further easing of restrictions.

Read More

Dr De Gascun, who is the director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and a member of Nphet, said the Delta strain is 40pc to 60pc more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which has been dominant in Ireland for the last five months.

Considering this, he said it’s likely the Delta variant is twice as transmissible as the original SARS-CoV-2 virus that we saw last summer.

Along with an increased growth rate, Dr De Gascun said Nphet is very concerned about the Delta variant as it also has an increased secondary attack rate and an increased household transmission compared to the Alpha variant.

In a thread on Twitter, he wrote: “Because the Alpha variant was itself significantly more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, we can say that Delta is almost certainly at least twice as transmissible as the virus we experienced last summer.

An updated thread on the Delta variant and the reasons for our concern. As any new variant emerges, there are three main issues that we consider: transmissibility; infection severity; and impact on pre-existing immunity (reinfection risk) & vaccine effectiveness 1/n — Cillian De Gascun (@CillianDeGascun) June 29, 2021

“Secondly, if we look at infection severity, data from Scotland and England show an increased risk of hospitalisation among individuals infected with the Delta variant compared to Alpha. Infection with Delta roughly doubled the risk of hospitalisation.”

Dr De Gascun said the case-fatality rate for the Delta variant appears to be lower than the Alpha variant, however, he added that there are “a large number of cases are still within the follow-up period, so we still have more to learn about the clinical course of disease with Delta infection.”

He said although the variant has a reduction in vaccine effectiveness it still remains high after two doses and it doesn’t appear to reinfect people who have already caught the virus.

“Looking at immunity, neutralisation studies using convalescent sera show a reduction in neutralisation against Delta,” he said,

"However, this does not (yet at least) appear to be associated with an increase in reinfections among recovered individuals.

"However, we do see a reduction in vaccine effectiveness (VE) for Delta compared with Alpha against symptomatic infection, particularly after one dose.

"Although this is concerning, VE against Delta is high after two doses, and VE against hospitalisation is maintained.”

The Delta variant is the dominant strain in the UK with it being responsible for approximately 97pc of cases.

The European Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (ECDC) has predicted that 90pc of coronavirus infections in the EU by the end of August will be the Delta strain.

However, Dr de Gascun said it’s likely it will become dominant in Ireland “much sooner” than that.

"This dramatic increase in the proportion of Delta over the last two weeks will almost certainly lead to Delta dominance by the middle of July, with a consequent increase in case numbers, hospitalisations, and mortality in the following weeks,” he said.

However, the Nphet member added that unlike last summer we have a vaccination programme.

"In contrast to last summer, we now have very effective vaccines,” he said. “The key is to protect each other through established public health interventions (hand hygiene, distancing, mask-wearing, managing number of contacts) while the vaccines take effect.

"Please remember that you are not fully vaccinated until two weeks after your second dose of ChAdOx1 Astra Zeneca vaccine, or seven days after your second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

"Two doses are required for optimal protection against the Delta variant.”