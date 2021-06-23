Delta variant to sweep through Europe this summer as watchdog warns of risk to vulnerable who are not fully vaccinated 

The Delta variant will sweep through Europe this summer causing illness and death among the most vulnerable who are not fully vaccinated, the European disease watchdog has warned.

Up to 70pc of new coronavirus infections are expected to be due to the Delta variant in the EU by early August and 90pc of infections by the end that month.

This rapid spread will cause severe illness and death in vulnerable people among those who are not fully vaccinated.

The variant which is now on the rise in Ireland is set to march through Europe this summer.

The assessment from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) said there is a well-documented age-risk gradient for the virus where older age groups and those with underlying co-morbidities are more likely to be hospitalised or die due to Covid-19.

In a scenario of 50pc gradual reduction of public health measures such as physical distancing and mask wearing September 1 the incidence is expected to increase in all age groups, with the highest incidence in those over 50 said Dr Andrea Ammon, ECDC Director.

Based on available scientific evidence, the Delta variant is more transmissible than other circulating variants and we estimate that by the end of August it will represent 90pc of all SARS-CoV-2 viruses circulating in the European Union.

It said that unfortunately, preliminary data shows that it can also infect individuals that have received only one dose of the currently available vaccines.

It is very likely that the Delta variant will circulate extensively during the summer, particularly among younger individuals that are not targeted for vaccination.

This could cause a risk for the more vulnerable individuals to be infected and experience severe illness and death if they are not fully vaccinated.

It said: "The good news is that having received two doses of any of the currently available vaccines provides high protection against this variant and its consequences.

"However, about 30pc of individuals older than 80 years and about 40pc of individuals older than 60 years have not yet received a full vaccination course in the European Union.

“There are still too many individuals at risk of severe Covid-19 infection whom we need to protect as soon as possible.

"Until most of the vulnerable individuals are protected, we need to keep the circulation of the Delta virus low by strictly adhering to public health measures, which worked for controlling the impact of other variants.”

Dr Ammon said: "It is very important to progress with the vaccine roll-out at a very high pace.

"At this stage it becomes crucial that the second vaccination dose is administered within the minimum authorised interval from the first dose, to speed up the rate at which vulnerable individuals become protected.

“I am aware that it requires a significant effort from public health authorities and the society at large to achieve this goal. But now is the time to walk the extra mile.

"We have several safe and effective vaccines available and every single infection prevented now through our compliance with public health measures, is a life that can be saved by vaccination.”

Non-pharmaceutical interventions- such as physical distancing and mask wearing - should be maintained at a level sufficient to contain community transmission of the Delta variant until greater shares of the population are fully vaccinated, to avoid a resurgence of cases with a possible increase in hospitalisations and mortality, the report stressed.