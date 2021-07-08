Delta variant spread will outpace vaccine supply in coming weeks, HSE chief warns 

The growth in the Delta variant will outmatch the supply of vaccines in the coming weeks, HSE chief Paul Reid has warned.

He said they are closing the gap between vaccination and the variant but the more infectious variant is ahead at this point.

Although 347,000 people were given a vaccine last week it will drop to 280,000 next week as supplies fall. Supplies will dip in July, he added.

"We need to be honest with the public, over the next few weeks, there is an exposure."

Delta variant cases will peak in August but the vaccination roll out will not be able to outpace it.

"We wish we had more time and supplies to stay ahead of the pace of growth of the Delta variant," he said.

The HSE still does not know the impact the rise in cases will have on hospitalisations but they will inevitably increase.

There are 59 Covid-19 patients in hospital today, compared to 39 two weeks ago.

The number of patients in intensive care is stable at 17.

However, he said the HSE is drawing up plans for how hospitals, which are already under serious pressure dealing with large patient attendances, will cope with a significant increase in Covid-19 patients.

This includes looking at postponing some elective care and diverting patients to private hospitals.

There will also be more pressure on the test and trace system and people may be asked to enter their own close contacts online.

There will be more use of antigen tests in outbreaks and use of self swabbing.

Dr Colm Henry, chief medical officer said if there are enough cases there will be vaccine breakthroughs in fully vaccinated groups.

"If enough people catch Covid then somebody unvaccinated will get sick and somebody vaccinated get sick."

Also some people in non vulnerable groups will be hospitalised.

"It is too early to say but the rapidly rising number of cases in the UK is not good news".

The cases here will peak in August but our vaccination programme will not have caught up at that stage.

There are currently 2 million people fully vaccinated and 70pc partially vaccinated.

The Delta variant accounts for more than 70pc of cases.

Around 84.5pc are under 45 and the highest incidence is in Donegal, Waterford and Sligo.

Mr Reid said there are 301 intensive care beds currently available to the HSE.

He said there are 260 people in intensive care right now, and that it often hovers between an extra of 35 and 40 available.

Dr Henry said the HSE is "on target" of having 321 fully resourced intensive care beds by end of this year.

"It isn't like going down to Bargain Town and getting a bed. These beds take time and resources to fully staff."

Damien McCallion, who oversees vaccination, said that fewer than 100,000 of 60-69-year-olds are still waiting for a second AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said 75pc have appointments already, the rest will be scheduled over the week.

All will be completed by Sunday week.

There are "delays" for 35-39-year-olds.Some vaccine centres are quicker than others", he said.

"Some people will be given vaccines at other centres if there's a long list of people ahead of them in their nearest centre."