Only HSE test centres in Clare, Donegal, Galway and Mayo had availability today. Photo: Brian Lawless

Only four counties have available appointments today for PCR testing through the HSE’s self-referral Covid-19 testing clinics.

The centres continue to be overwhelmed as daily case numbers remain at around 4,000.

As of 11am today, there are currently no available appointments for today and tomorrow in 14 counties across the country.

A further eight have no appointments available for today, leaving only four counties – Clare, Donegal, Galway and Mayo – with availability for the rest of today.

Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Leitrim, Meath, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow currently have no appointments for today or tomorrow.

The counties that have none left today but do have availability for tomorrow are Cavan, Limerick, Longford, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.

However, if there are no appointments currently available through the self-referral website, the HSE recommends returning again later as some cancellations may arise.

GPs can still refer those with symptoms for a test but are witnessing delays.

It comes as HSE boss Paul Reid said eight in 10 people who are looking for a Covid-19 PCR test are getting a same-day appointment.

The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is now over 1,160.7 cases for every 100,000 people.

The counties with the highest Covid-19 incidence rate are Louth, with 1,779.9 cases per 100,000 people, Westmeath, with 1,756.2 and Carlow, with 1,717.8.

None of these counties have available appointments for testing in the next two days.

Mr Reid said the testing system is under unprecedented pressure with one million people tested in the last six to seven weeks.

Earlier this week it saw a record 26,000 people in a day coming forward for a test.

He said more health staff are being moved to work in the testing centres and the Defence Forces are also now involved.

Also the HSE is buying the service of private testing companies which are based in airports, he told the Oireachtas health committee.

He added that the HSE has around two million antigen tests in stock and supply is not a problem.

It could draw down 10 million if needed.

He said around 1,000 waiting list patients in need of surgery and other procedures have suffered cancellations in the last four weeks due to the strain on hospitals as a result of Covid admissions.

There are 130 Covid-19 patients in intensive care today, another increase on yesterday. There are 301 permanent intensive care beds but the hope is to convert more and bring this to around 350.

Patients who are seriously ill with the virus are continuing to put a disproportionate pressure on critical care, he added.

The difficulties on hospitals and the wider health service are compounded by the high numbers of staff who are out due to Covid-19 related issues.

There are 5,800 healthcare workers absent due to Covid-19 either through infection or being a close contact and on top of that there is another significant number absent due to other non-Covid illnesses.

Yesterday, a further 3,666 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health.

However, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said research tells him that people are listening to Nphet’s guidance.

“We know that the level of worry has increased to levels last seen in April this year,” he said.

“We know what we are asking people to do to help supress the spread of disease in our communities is very difficult.

"If we all make a concerted effort, it can make a difference.

“Our research tells us that people are listening to the public health advice and are reducing the number of people they are planning to meet, and are cancelling social events, to reduce their contacts.”