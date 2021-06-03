Thousands of people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should know in a couple of days how much sooner they can expect to be called for a second shot, the HSE said today.

It is already working on overhauling its vaccination roll-out plan following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to shorten the gap of 12 weeks between doses to eight weeks if possible to provide greater protection against the so-called Indian variant.

HSE chief Paul Reid said today he expects to a revamped plan early next week.

He said the HSE is talking to AstraZeneca about having predictable deliveries for June.

"They are making stronger commitments on the July schedule. They seem to be in a stronger position than they were in April and May,” Mr Reid said.

No recommendation was made to give people who received a first AstraZeneca dose a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

So far 2.9 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

More than half of Irish adults have had a first first dose of a vaccine and 900,000 are fully vaccinated.

Some 300,000 vaccines were administered last week and next week the target is around 250,0000 to 270,0000.

The plan is to roll out a big delivery of Pfizer vaccines over the coming weekend.

So far 90pc of people in their 60s have got a vaccine, 80pc in their 50s and 29pc in their 40s.

Overall the Covid-19 situation here is remarkably stable, said HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry.

There are 84 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today and the number in intensive care has dropped to 30.

There has been an increase in people coming forward for testing but the positivity rate is low at below 3pc.

Commenting on concerns about crowds congregating and socialising in the outdoors, Mr Reid said: "We are not at risk from younger people. We are at risk from the virus in certain environments where young people may gather."

However, the health service remains in a high-risk situation due to the impact of the cyber-attack.

HSE chief operations officer Ann O’Connor said no new radiotherapy patients have started treatment in Cork University Hospital in the last three weeks.

Progress is being made in restoring systems but there is no still connectivity between hospitals.

It is going to take several more weeks to repair the damage caused by the attack and patients face cancellations again next week.

"It completely wiped out over 2,000 systems, which are all having to be rebuilt,” Ms O’Connor said.

"It's not just about getting a decryption key. We have to rebuild systems a whole different way. It has left a serious trail of destruction behind which we have to clean up.

"We know that it's hurting many people, and it's hurting us. It will take us longer than we would like... but we have to be up front and clear with everybody that it is going to take longer. We are making progress and out of this we will get at some stage."

There has been no evidence of patient information being placed on to the web since it was confirmed that over 500 files were released.

However, there is potential for more information to be released and a surveillance operation is underway to monitor the web for any form of this action.