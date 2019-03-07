Death toll from flu rises to 54

The death toll from flu this winter has risen to 54 - but the worst is over.

The majority of deaths have occurred in people aged 65 and older.

However, levels of flu are continuing to wane and are now below baseline levels for the first time since early January.

Swine flu was the dominant virus in circulation during this flu season, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reported.

However both influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 and influenza A(H3N2) are now co-circulating but at lower levels.

Very little influenza B is circulating. It is expected that flu activity will continue to decrease in the coming weeks.

The highest hospitalisation rates continue to be seen in those aged less than 5 years old.

To date this season, 2,509 hospitalised confirmed flu cases have been reported to HPSC.

It is still not too late for people in high-risk groups to get vaccinated against flu.

The current vaccine remains a good match for the circulating influenza viruses.

Preliminary results from Canada, Europe and Hong Kong where influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 is in the main the dominant circulating virus this season indicate good influenza vaccine effectiveness.

