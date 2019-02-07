Five more people have died from flu bringing the death toll to 30 so far this winter.

Death toll from flu rises to 30 this winter

Flu rates, which were falling, have increased again.

Rates have risen from 41 per 100,000 population to 53 per 100,000 last week.

Rates were highest in highest in children and adults aged less than 65 years.

The number of people hospitalised with flu increased slightly and small numbers of flu outbreaks continued to be reported.

Swine flu is the dominant virus circulating in the community, with influenza (H3N2) and influenza B also posing a risk although to a much lesser extent.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said flu will continue to circulate for at least the next 4 weeks.

People in high-risk groups are still urged to get vaccinated against flu.

It is still not too late to get vaccinated. It is also recommended that anti-virals be considered for the treatment and prevention of influenza in at-risk groups.

