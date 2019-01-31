Death toll from flu rises to 25

Four more people have died from flu bringing the death toll to 25 so far this winter.

Flu rates increased among children aged five to 14 years of age although they fell generally.

Flu rates dropped among people aged 65 years and older.

The number of people hospitalised with flu increased and small numbers of outbreaks continued to be reported.

Swine flu continues to be the dominant virus circulating in the community.

Flu will continue to circulate for at least the next six weeks.

The HSE said people in high-risk groups are still urged to get vaccinated against flu. It is still not too late to get vaccinated.

The current vaccine remains a good match for the circulating flu viruses. It is also recommended that antivirals be considered for the treatment and prevention of influenza in at-risk groups.

The flu vaccine is available free of charge from GPs for all people in at-risk groups, and from pharmacists for everyone in at-risk groups aged 18 years and over. An administration charge may apply to people who don’t hold medical cards or GP visit cards.

