David Gunning appointed as chief officer to deliver new €1.7bn National Children’s Hospital

A chief officer has been appointed to help deliver the new €1.7bn National Children’s Hospital.

David Gunning, who will take on the newly-created role, previously worked as chief executive of the Royal Hospital Donnybrook, Dublin.

From 2006 to 2013 he was chief executive of Coillte Teoranta.

He will be responsible for delivering on the responsibilities of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board , including strategy and oversight on all aspects of the project.

Board chairman Fred Barry said: “We are delighted that David Gunning is assuming the role of Chief Officer. David’s extensive management and leadership skills together with his strong track record on financial, IT, operations and cost management, are very relevant to his new position.

“The new children’s hospital project is moving into a new phase; design and planning are complete and, as can be seen from the campus, construction is well advanced.

“This complex build will require strong financial oversight and an ability to manage a broad range of construction partners as well as other stakeholders.

“David’s extensive experience in the private and public sector, as well as most recently from the Royal Hospital will be invaluable in the years ahead as we complete a project that will have a positive impact on generations of young people and their families.”

The new hospital which is being built on the campus of St James’s Hospital in Dublin has been steeped in controversy over how its cost ballooned.

Online Editors