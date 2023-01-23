Damning report into mental health services for children and teens highlights a profound crisis and a national scandal

‘Unsafe”, “unacceptable” and “understaffed”. The words jump from the pages of Dr Susan Finnerty’s interim report on child and adolescent mental health services in Ireland.

The deficiencies highlighted by the Inspector of Mental Health Services are too numerous to be listed in a newspaper article, but here is a flavour.

Children’s cases being “lost”, medication not being monitored, long waiting lists, wide variation in acceptance rates, unacceptable variations in care, lack of capacity to provide appropriate therapies, absent or poor care planning, lack of emergency and out-of-hours services, staff shortages, overworked and burnt-out staff, lack of clinical governance, lack of joint working with other agencies, lack of child-centred care, lack of administrative support, and a lack of computer systems.

One CAMHS – child and adolescent mental health services – team had 140 “lost” cases

Dr Finnerty’s conclusions show some of the issues uncovered at South Kerry CAMHS last year were not isolated to that particular area.

This is a national crisis, a national scandal, in which vulnerable children and adolescents with mental health issues are being routinely failed.

The inspector’s finding that there is a “lack of governance in many areas” indicates a high degree of culpability by HSE management.

It is all the more concerning that it took the actions of a whistleblower to start bringing it all to light.

Dr Ankur Sharma spoke up in South Kerry only to, in his own words, end up being sidelined. The Indian-born consultant child psychiatrist no longer works in Ireland, so disenchanted is he with the HSE.

Read More

These were children given diagnoses and medication and then effectively forgotten about

Such is the list of problems the question has to be asked as to why they have not been highlighted so comprehensively before.

While much of the focus in South Kerry was on the performance of one junior doctor, Dr Sharma also highlighted the issue of patients being “lost to follow-up”.

These were children given diagnoses and medication, sometimes incorrectly, and then effectively forgotten about. No appointments scheduled, no review of their medication after an appropriate period.

We now know this has been happening elsewhere as well.

Expand Close Former South Kerry consultant psychiatrist Ankur Sharma. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former South Kerry consultant psychiatrist Ankur Sharma. Photo: Mark Condren

It is difficult not to conclude at least part of the problem is the archaic filing system used in many CAMHS units.

Four out of the five community health organisations, or CHOs as they are commonly known, visited by Dr Finnerty’s team used paper-based files.

Only one had an online system to manage patient information.

The paper-based clinical files were frequently disordered, incomplete, sometimes illegible, with little logic to the filing of documents within them.

Some contained loose pages which was a risk to confidentiality of records.

Practices such as filing the most recent notes at the back of a section of the file, or maintaining separate parts of the file per discipline, meant that it was frequently difficult for the inspector to follow the care and treatment pathway delivered by CAMHS to the young person.

Is it any surprise then that one CAMHS team had 140 “lost” cases.

It goes deeper than that though.

Expand Close Stock image, posed by model: Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stock image, posed by model: Getty Images

How is it acceptable, as happened in one area, for a consultant psychiatrist to leave without reallocating their caseload?

The CAMHS team in that area was left to pick up the pieces, trying to identify which children required follow-up.

In another area children on medication had not been followed up with for two years.

No reasonable explanations were provided for the lack of follow-up, which Dr Finnerty said could result in serious risks to the mental and physical health of these children.

Dr Finnerty said that while there is strong evidence of good multi­disciplinary working in most teams, CAMHS depends heavily on a model of care in which the consultant psychiatrist has responsibility for all children accepted for treatment.

She said this was outdated by international practice which favours a more multi-disciplinary approach.

In some cases, she found prescriptions were renewed without a documented review of the patient for up to two years

Another alarming section of the report deals with medication management or, more accurately, the lack of it.

Antipsychotic medication is used for the treatment of psychosis but is also used in other mental illnesses in children.

There is an absence of Irish guidelines on medication management, but ones from England’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence are accepted as the appropriate standard of care.

These lay out clearly what monitoring is required for these medications and the frequency of that monitoring.

But while some CAMHS teams were meticulous in that monitoring, others did not carry out monitoring to an acceptable standard.

A “lack of governance in many areas"

The safety repercussions are easy to imagine. The side-effects of such drugs can include sleepiness, dulled feelings, slowed thinking, serious weight gain, increased blood pressure, galactorrhoea (production of breast milk) and distress.

Serious side-effects for a young person to have to live with.

But in some cases, the inspector found prescriptions were renewed without a documented review of the patient for up to two years.

Also extremely worrying is the lack of audits of clinical practice carried out by individual teams in three CHOs. Such audits were rare due to a lack of staff, Dr Finnerty was told.