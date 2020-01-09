Drinking tea at least three times a week could be linked with a longer and healthier life, scientists say.

Cup that cheers: Why drinking tea at least three times a week can help you live longer

According to new research, "habitual" consumption of the hot drink is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease.

But whether the tea being consumed is green or black may make a difference.

The analysis included 100,902 participants of the China-PAR project2 with no history of heart attack, stroke or cancer.

