‘Crisis situation’ for many hospitals as number of Covid patients stands at 1,823

Anne O'Connor, Chief Operations Officer of the HSE has said hospitals are still under severe pressure.

There were 1,823 patients in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am this morning, a fall of 122 from yesterday, as the number of people being admitted to hospital began to drop.

Many hospitals are still under huge strain, Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor of the HSE said. There are 217 people in intensive care settings, according to the latest HSE data, with a further 10 suspected cases.

Over 350 nurses have been redeployed to intensive care settings to deal with the surge, the COO said.

Ms O’Connor said the sheer number of people who require intensive support from nurses and the number of staff out due to Covid-19 related issues has the system under severe pressure.

There are roughly 6,000 HSE staff in acute and community settings out of work due to being a close contact or testing positive for the virus.

“We have many hospitals experiencing what they would describe as a crisis situation. The reality is that while the case numbers might be lower in some of our smaller hospitals, they really are in trouble as soon as they get any number of Covid cases.

“This is having an impact across our whole system, in our hospitals and in our community services too and I think it is important that we think about the whole pathway as it is impacting on everybody in the whole system,” Ms O’Connor told Morning Ireland.

The south of the country is seeing the most pressure on its hospitals as University Hospital Waterford (125) and Cork University Hospital (124) have the highest number of Covid patients in the country.

St Vincent’s hospital (119) has the most Covid-19 patients in the capital while University Hospital Limerick saw a drop from 148 to 112 over the course of Monday.

12 of Ireland’s 28 public hospitals had no ICU beds available as of last night, but the number of unoccupied ICU beds across the system rose slightly to 30. 126 people were using ventilators to breathe at 6:30pm yesterday evening.

While the number of people hospitalised is plateauing and falling gradually, the average 20-day stint in hospital for a Covid patient means pressure will remain on the system for some time.

