Creches warned about RSV virus which can see babies hospitalised

The HSE says it is important to consider the interactions between older children/adults and babies to prevent RSV transmission

Creche owners are being warned about a potentially serious virus which can leave babies very unwell, causing significant difficulties in breathing and feeding with the risk of hospitalisation

HSE public health specialist Dr Abigail Collins has written to all early learning and childcare providers about the high levels of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) circulating.

Last week 439 new cases were reported, mostly in children aged four and under, while there were 192 hospitalisations.

Dr Collins said: “We are seeing a significant increase in the rates of RSV infection, a respiratory virus which causes bronchiolitis in young children.

“Symptoms of bronchiolitis usually include a runny and blocked nose, mild fever and cough. In babies, however, it can cause more significant difficulties in breathing and feeding, with young babies more likely to need hospital care.

“Older children and adults may not be particularly unwell with RSV, but a baby could become very unwell if infected.

“Therefore, it is important to consider the interactions that older children/adults with symptoms have with babies within your facility to ensure such interactions are minimised even if they only have mild symptoms.”

Dr Collins told the providers that many children might have a runny nose or a slight cough in winter season and they should not be stopped from attending if well with just one mild symptom.

“However, if a child is feeling unwell with more significant symptoms, or combination of symptoms – cough, runny nose and mild fever – then they should be at home until the fever and their symptoms have gone,” said Dr Collins.

“Children may have a persistent cough after infection for a few weeks. Once the fever and any other symptoms have finished, they should not be excluded because of this persistent cough alone.

“Spread of viruses are more likely in children who are unwell with symptoms. So, keeping children with symptoms out of services will help stop the spread to staff and other children, and help protect babies, who may well be more unwell if they get the infection.

“The same applies for staff. If staff are unwell they should not attend until their symptoms have resolved.

“It is important that services and families encourage and help teach appropriate hygiene among young children – for example, coughing or sneezing into their elbow and appropriate hand washing.”

Meanwhile, the spread of flu here remains at relatively low levels. Another person died from the virus last week bringing the number to three so far this flu season.

Six patients with the virus have been admitted to intensive care so far this flu season.

The picture for Covid-19 also looks stable with 328 patients hospitalised with the virus yesterday, compared to 415 two weeks ago.

Of these, 17 were in intensive care, with numbers remaining steady. The seven-day positivity rate was 11.6pc.

Last week the number of reported PCR-confirmed Covid cases and positive home antigen tests fell, although reporting may have been influenced by the long weekend.