Covid vaccine portal to open for people aged 45 to 49 tomorrow

People in their 40s will be invited to register for a Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow.

It will begin with those aged 45 to 49. It is open tomorrow for people aged 49 and then will proceed daily according to descending age to those aged 45.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the extension today.

The vaccination of people in their 40s will take place this month and extend into June.

It emerged this week that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee had given the go ahead for the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine for people in their 40s.

They will be asked to consent to having either of the vaccines which are linked to a very small risk of unusual blood clots.

They can refuse these vaccines and wait until a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine become available instead.

The HSE will only offer these vaccines to people in their 40s where no other vaccines available.

