Covid vaccine: How did UK beat Europe in giving approval to Pfizer, and how much longer will Ireland have to wait?

The Covid-19 vaccine is coming to Ireland.

But it is Northern Ireland which will likely get the Pfizer jab first and the Republic will have to wait for possibly weeks yet.

It follows the decision by the UK’s medicines watchdog, the Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA), to grant the two-dose vaccine emergency approval.

How did the UK manage to be first in the world to approve the vaccine?

The UK withdrew from the European Union on January 31, 2020, so it cut its own deals with drug companies making potential vaccines.

The UK’s own medicines regulatory, the MHRA carried out an assessment of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ireland and other EU states are waiting for approval from the European Medicines Agency. It’s decision will have effect in all member states.

Ireland, as a member of the EU, has signed to the Commission-wide system where it negotiates with drug firms for millions of doses of each vaccine on behalf of all member states. In the United States, the FDA is carrying out its assessment.

What has the MHRA found?

It is independent so it has had to be satisfied that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective. The company said it is 95pc effective against Covid-19.

The regulator would have had access to a lot of data which has not yet been published. It must have been satisfied that it had enough evidence to give a decision.

It employs around 1,200 people and its head is Dr June Raine, who has a long track record in the regulation of medicines. It said today that “no corners have been cut.”

When is the European Medicines Agency likely to give its verdict on the vaccine?

It said yesterday that it plans to convene a meeting by December 29 but it could happen before that. It will then be decided if there is enough safety and efficacy data about the vaccine for it to be approved. It is also assessing the Moderna vaccine and a decision relating to that jab is due in early January.

How many doses of the Pfizer vaccine is the UK getting?

The first 800,000 doses are due in the UK from next week. It is a two-dose vaccine. It is due to get 40 million doses by the spring. Demand will outstrip supply initially and it will only be given to priority groups such as nursing home residents, people over 80 and healthcare workers.

How many doses of the Pfizer vaccine is the EU getting?

It has signed up for 300 million doses. Ireland will get around 1pc, approximately 3 million. But, as with the UK, the supply will only come over many months.

Is it likely other Covid-19 vaccines will also come on stream?

Yes, there are high hopes for other potential vaccines. The EU has a deal with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Janssen and CureVac. The Cabinet here has given approval to enter into an advance purchase agreement for five of the potential vaccines and is expected to give the green light to all six if they are approved.

Was Ireland right to join up with the EU scheme?

It’s very much to Ireland’s advantage to be part of an EU-wide deal.The same price is charged to all member states and Ireland is guaranteed to receive its quota of vaccines over the next year.

Will the MHRA equivalent in Ireland, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), play a role?

The HPRA said COVID-19 vaccines, like all medicines, must first be authorised in line with regulations before they can be made available on the market. For this to happen, the vaccine developers need to submit an application with comprehensive supporting clinical data to the regulatory authorities.

For COVID-19, it is expected the applications for vaccines will be made to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and if approved, they can be used in all member states. The EMA relies on scientific expertise from all the national regulatory agencies, including from the HPRA in Ireland, when conducting its assessment of products.

The HPRA will be an active participant in the review of Covid-19 vaccine applications being made. Our role, working with EMA, is to carry out a thorough assessment of the supporting data to reach a scientific opinion on whether the vaccine is safe, effective and of suitable quality to vaccinate people.

As with all medicines, when the vaccine is in use, the HPRA will closely monitor the safety profile by reviewing all reports of “suspected adverse events” it receives. All reports submitted by healthcare professionals or the public at a national level come to the HPRA. This data is then assessed closely, both nationally and at European level.

Has Ireland got a plan to roll out the vaccines? The UK plan looks impressive.

It is expected a detailed plan from the high-level task force set up to manage the roll-out and administration here will be ready at the end of next week.