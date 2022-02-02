Covid update: 12 things we learned from Nphet at health committee meeting

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said today in an Oireachtas meeting that use of face masks in schools would be reviewed later this month. Photo: Colin Keegan

Only one in five people who had Covid-19 symptoms and got a negative antigen test self-isolated last week, chief medical officer Dr Holohan revealed today.

Dr Holohan expressed his concern about this low figure which emerged in a weekly survey and said it marked a deterioration in public health compliance.

He also revealed there has been an increase in the incidence of Covid-19 in the 19- to 24-year age group which is being monitored but not causing particular worry at the moment.

He was appearing before the Oireachtas health committee with a number of other members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to provide the first update since the lifting of nearly all restrictions.

Here are 12 things we learned:

1. Around 30pc of adults did a home antigen test last week and of those with symptoms who got a negative result, some 8pc sought a PCR test. But just 22pc self-isolated. This increases the potential of the virus spreading. Mr Holohan said he has not changed his view on antigen tests. They work well when there is a lot of infection but a negative test for someone who has symptoms should not be a “green light” to act as normal.

2. The end of the pandemic is “quite a long way” off yet. While the pandemic is not over, the overall state of the Covid-19 situation in Ireland nationally provides a broadly positive outlook.

Incidence is high but has reduced from its peak and demand for testing and PCR test positivity have also reduced.

3. The number of confirmed cases in hospital has decreased, with the average number of newly confirmed cases in hospital each day also reducing. The total numbers of confirmed cases in ICU, daily admissions, and cases requiring mechanical ventilation have decreased.

Most of the patients in intensive care are unvaccinated and a small minority are boosted. Around 80pc of those who can be boosted have got the shot but there are high numbers who were infected with Omicron and must wait three months.

4. Deaths are stable but people are still dying from Covid-19. However, vaccination taken-up, boosters, reduced virulence of Omicron and high levels of people following public health measures are all reducing risk. The overall number of Covid infections last month was higher than predicted but the numbers falling seriously ill lower than modelled in December.

5. Nphet will meet later this month and will decide if school children should continue to wear face masks after the mid-term break. They will also look at other preventive measures in schools and whether remaining restrictions should generally be lifted.

6. Face masks, handwashing and ventilation will be part of our lives for the future.

7. People can hug their granny but not children with runny noses. People should exercise common sense around the wearing of face masks and other measures if someone vulnerable is involved, said Dr Holohan.

Masks will also continue to play a key role in reducing transmission of Covid-19. Wear a mask that is most appropriate and ensure it is well fitted and worn correctly.

8. The immuno-compromised or more vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19 should be assured the risks associated with Covid-19 are greatly reduced through vaccination and that, with appropriate caution, they should to go about their daily lives. It is important that people in general know they can return to socialising, exercise, meeting family, go to work and travel.

9. More variants are expected and it is unclear how easily they will spread or be more severe. The threat not only comes from transmission of the virus in people but there could also be a risk from animal spread.

10. In terms of lessons learned, Dr Holohan said there will be a need to improve local data around the spread of Covid-19 in order to respond swiftly. The HSE will have to redraw how it will operate testing and vaccination. He described Nphet's relationship with the political system as functional and said there was advice he had to provide which he would have preferred not to have had to give.

11. Covid-19 cannot be treated as flu at this point. There is a certain level of expectation around flu each winter which informs what kind of vaccine is needed. It spreads most in winter. But the course of Covid-19 remains unclear and it can surge any time of the year.

12. It is not yet clear if the broad population will need to have another booster vaccine later this year. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is currently monitoring the situation. But it may be the case it will only be offered to vulnerable and at-risk groups.

