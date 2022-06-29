Covid surge behind return of hospital visitor and emergency restrictions

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer has said surging Covid-19 cases and “record attendances” at emergency departments nationwide have caused some hospital to reintroduce visitor restrictions.

Dr Colm Henry’s comments come as University Hospital Kerry announced that it has reinstated visitor restrictions due to rising case figures in county.

UHK management said that due to the increase in patients with the virus and increased emergency presentations, the hospital has been left with no choice but to re-introduce restrictions.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid for Kerry per 100,000 population currently stand at 430.6.

From today, patients on a general ward will be allowed to have one visit per week, to be agreed with the ward manager and relevant consultant in advance of the visit. Additional visiting will be facilitated on compassionate grounds only.

Restrictions are not currently imposed on maternity settings, but no children are to attend. Palliative-care visits will be facilitated by prior arrangement in order to protect patients and staff, while all visiting arrangements will be reviewed weekly.

Read More

Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital updated its visitor arrangement at the end of last week.

All visitors must check with the relevant ward to see if visiting is allowed. Care packages and bag drop services have been reactivated to the main reception desk between 12 – 2 pm daily. Only one visitor per patient is allowed and children under the age of 16 years are not permitted to visit except in exceptional circumstances. End-of-life care and compassionate visiting is permitted at the discretion of the Clinical Nurse Manager.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One Dr Henry said hospital management teams across the country are watching the pattern of the current Covid-19 wave “closely”.

He said the current presentations at emergency departments are "something we normally associate with the middle of winter."

Dr Henry described Covid-19 as a "virus for all seasons". He confirmed that sub-variants make up almost 90pc of cases and as a result people who have already had the virus are more likely to be re-infected.

"These new variants mean that the people who were previously infected with Delta, such as in summer, autumn of last year, or even that we call the BA.1 variant earlier this year, don't enjoy that protection from reinfection from these variants,” he said.

"And what we're seeing now, it highlights the fact that even though we're in a much better position as a country in relation to Covid compared to previous summers, it highlights how much uncertainty still remains".

Discussing the HSE’s emergency response plan to tackle future outbreaks Dr Henry said it “goes beyond” testing and tracing.

“They look into hospital capacity, ICU capacity, community capacity and measures that we need to keep in place to avoid footfall in hospitals, to provide as much care as we can in the community,” he added.

Regarding the planned changes at Navan Hospital, Dr Henry said clinicians at the hospital have expressed serious concerns and as the national Clinical Director has a “duty” to act.

He said a “unanimous opinion” is shared by medical experts in the region that the emergency department and the ICU at Navan Hospital is “not fit for purpose and unsafe and needs to be reconfigured”.

“We still have to proceed with our plans for ensure that we divert those people who are critically ill or unstable to the right hospital first time… and of course, if the minister directs us to do otherwise that’s something the HSE will obey,” he said.

“But as a Chief Clinical Officer, I have a duty to act upon the absolute concerns expressed to me by clinicians in hospitals throughout that area, by the faculty of general practitioners in Co Meath and national clinical leads.”