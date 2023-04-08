Covid spreads quickly if virus is on a victim’s hands or surfaces, shows new UK study

Covid spreads significantly through contaminated hands and surfaces in households, a new study suggests, as researchers warned too much focus has been given to airborne transmission.

It comes as researchers at St George’s Hospital, in London, also found that mask wearing did not help prevent patients catching Omicron in hospital, raising questions about policies during the pandemic.

In the first study of its kind, experts at Imperial College, the UK Health and Security Agency, and the University of Oxford monitored 414 people living with an infected person between August 2020 and March 2021. In research published in The Lancet Microbe, they found healthy householders were 70pc more likely to pick up the virus when it was present on surfaces or hands.

Nine in 10 people who had Covid on their hands ended up picking up an infection compared with just three in 10 of those whose hands were clean.

In households where Covid was found on surfaces, such as kettle handles and fridge doors, more than five in 10 people caught the virus compared with just three in 10 in more sanitary homes.

Prof Ajit Lalvani, lead author of the study, said the team could not rule out airborne transmission happening in parallel but said it was clear surfaces and hands were an important source of spread.

“The accepted wisdom and consequently policy as to whether transmission in hand-surface or aerosol/airborne has swung like a pendulum during the pandemic,” said Prof Lalvani.

“At the beginning the authorities mistakenly pronounced that the virus was not airborne, but it is. Then by 2021, the widely held belief had become that not only is the virus airborne but that is the only or at least predominant route of transmission.

“Our study helps to rebalance the pendulum by showing that hand-surface transmission in households, which is where most transmission occurs, contributes significantly to spread.”

The presence of the virus on the hands of an infected householder was associated with a three times greater risk of contacts in the household also having a positive hand-swab, and in turn, contacts with the virus on their hands were twice as likely to become infected with Covid.

If the virus was present on frequently touched surfaces in the household, contacts were nearly four times more likely to have detectable virus on their hands and 1.7 times more likely to be infected.

Whole genome sequencing confirmed that the household contacts were infected with the same strain, and so likely caught it from each other.

The team said it showed frequent handwashing and decontamination of frequently touched surfaces were vital to prevent transmission and that masks were important, both for stopping airborne spread and for preventing touching of the nose and mouth.

However, a separate study by St George’s Hospital found wearing surgical masks in a large London hospital during the first 10 months of Omicron made no discernible difference to reducing hospital-acquired Covid infections. Researchers from the hospital looked at infection rates between December 2021 and June 2022 when staff and visitors were required to wear masks in clinical and public areas compared with after the policy was ended in June 2022.

The analysis found despite a Covid surge in June, and the ending of masks, the rate of infections was no higher.

“Our study found no evidence that mandatory masking of staff impacts the rate of hospital SARS-CoV-2 infection with the Omicron variant,” said lead author Dr Ben Patterson, from St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London.

