Covid overcrowding leading to more assaults on hospital staff, health workers warn as they plead for return of mask rules

Hospital staff are suffering an increase in assaults from angry patients as the Covid-19 wave has triggered unprecedented delays creating dangerous conditions, doctors and nurses warned today.

And although half the patients in hospital with Covid-19 are there for another illness they are at risk of passing on the virus to others who are vulnerable, the Oireachtas Health Committee was told.

The stark picture of chaos in the country’s hospitals was outlined today by Dr Fergal Hickey of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine, and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Phil Ní Sheaghdha of the INMO said a growing number of patients or those who accompany them are taking their frustrations out on staff who are facing a rise in the number of assaults with most of the victims nurses.

They called on chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to say publicly what the rationale is in not making face masks compulsory again and they want an end to the situation where Health Minister Stephen Donnelly gives his advice “second hand”.

They described how the delays in the waiting areas of emergency departments are so gruelling that patients are deteriorating and becoming very unwell.

Dr Hickey said there is a serious risk of cross-infection while other patients whose care is cancelled are at home deteriorating.

At same time patients are suffering delayed cancer diagnosis.

Patients on a waiting list to have a gall bladder removed whose surgery is cancelled are ending up in emergency departments when their condition deteriorates, the INMO also warned.

The two organisations repeated their call for mask wearing to be mandatory in indoors and congregated settings. They want the work from home advice be renewed.

This has been ruled out by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and the Minister for Health.

Dr Hickey said: “The situation in Irish hospitals at present is the worst that many of my colleagues and I have seen in our careers. The situation at present is intolerable for all who work in our hospitals. Our hospitals have been hanging together by a thread of goodwill of staff but that is about to snap.

“The problem of overcrowding at this level is not a new phenomenon in our hospitals.

“Medical professionals have been sounding the alarm for a long time now. Immediate stronger public health measures are needed - not doing so and abandoning the hospitals to the inevitable will lead to preventable unnecessary higher levels of illness, requiring hospital admission and, sadly for some, a fatal outcome. Hospitals are currently not safe for patients or for staff because of the level of overcrowding and Covid-19 infection levels.”

Dr Hickey added: “It has been repeatedly and robustly proven over recent decades that ED crowding results in an excess 30-day mortality for all patients and the recently published UK research confirms that delay to admission is, of itself, a cause of avoidable mortality to the patient subjected to this long wait, irrespective of overall levels of crowding.”

Karen McGowan, INMO president and an emergency nurse in Beaumont Hospital, said: “When senior clinicians from a medical and nursing perspective sound the alarm to this extent, someone must stop and pay attention. Between both of our organisations, we have been calling on Government and senior public health officials to act when it comes to implementing public health advice.

"Our members currently feel like they are getting no support and are being left to deal with the worst of this virus by themselves. If staff are saying this is how unsafe it is, well, then everybody can’t remain silent.

“The Government cannot put their heads in the sand, Covid-19is still a very dangerous and highly transmissible virus that over 1,600 in hospitals are infected with the virus.”