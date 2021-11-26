| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Covid masks for schoolchildren: What is the situation in other countries?

Stock image. Expand

Close

Stock image.

Stock image.

Stock image.

Allison Bray

Nphet has recommended that children aged nine and over or from third class up, should wear face coverings in school and in other situations in which they are currently only required for adults – such as shops and public transport and in restaurants.

It is now up to the Government whether it will follow this advice or not, or make mask wearing for younger children mandatory or advisory.

Most Watched

Privacy