Covid Ireland: two more cases of BA.4 variant of concern identified

The more infectious BA.4 Covid variant of concern is gaining ground here with another two cases detected here.

It comes top of two previous cases reported by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan earlier this month.

Although four cases are now confirmed here the likelihood is that it has already spread further.

The variant is part of the Omicron family and is expected to result in a rise in cases in Ireland, although it is not more severe, which means those who are vaccinated face a lower risk of getting severely ill.

The restrictions on who can avail of a PCR test now mean variants could be circulating but there can be a delay in picking them up through sequencing, which is a more advanced form of analysis.

It is unclear how large a surge BA.4 could trigger although any rise in case will lead to disruption.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care rose to 29 today, up from 28 yesterday. There were 25 in intensive care on Sunday and 22 on Friday.

The positivity rate for people undergoing PCR tests now stands at 11pc with a seven-day average of 12.4pc.

The likelihood is that another related Covid-19 variant BA.5 is also in Ireland but has yet to be picked up.

Both BA.4 and BA.5 caused a surge in cases in South Africa, but that surge is now waning.

The hope is that an uptick in cases here could be short-lived, but any increase will lead to more absences from work and also curtail people’s attendance at social activities.