Covid Ireland: 8,354 new cases as number hospitalised falls for second day in a row

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped for the second day in a row with 1,333 currently seeking treatment for the virus.

This comes as a further 8,354 cases of the virus were confirmed to The Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, up from 7,733 the day before.

The HPSC was notified of 4,076 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 4,278 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 1,333 patients are hospitalised with the virus, this is a reduction of 27 on Tuesday and the lowest number in two weeks.

There are 58 people in ICU with Covid-19 today, an increase of four from Tuesday.

This comes as a second booster vaccine has been approved for those aged over 65 and immuno-compromised groups.

Last night, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) made the recommendation to the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

NIAC has recommended a second mRNA booster for all those aged 65 years and older.

It has also been recommended that those aged 12 years and older, who are immuno-compromised receive a second booster - fifth dose - and those who are immuno-compromised aged five to 11 years should complete an extended primary course; total of three vaccine doses.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has signed off on the recommendation following consultation with Dr Holohan.

He said work has been ongoing between the Department and the HSE regarding the Covid-19 mid-term vaccination strategy.