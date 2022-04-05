Covid Ireland: 7,733 new cases as number hospitalised falls to two-week low

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 fell to 1,360 on Tuesday, the lowest number in 14 days.

This comes as a further 7,733 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

The HPSC was notified of 2,743 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,990 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 1,360 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, this is a reduction of 73 on Monday.

Read More

There are 54 people with the virus in intensive care today, a reduction of five from yesterday. The number of people in ICU with the virus has remained steady in recent weeks despite a surge in cases caused by the most transmissible strain of the variant to ever circulate widely in Ireland.

The BA.2 subvariant of Omicron is thought to be the cause of more than 95pc of recent Covid-19 cases in Ireland and is believed to be among the most infectious respiratory viruses ever experienced in the general population.

The subvariant typically results in mild illness but can still cause moderate or severe illness in some, with a huge spike in cases leading to over 1,600 in hospital with the virus last week.

Health officials said that more than half of the 1,600 patients were in hospital for another reason when they tested positive and were incidental positives.

A new variant of Covid-19, first detected in England, is believed to be even more transmissible than BA.2.

Omicron XE is believed to have a 10pc growth advantage over BA.2 but to date, only 600 cases of the new subvariant have been identified.

A recent WHO report cautioned that XE may be the most infectious variant identified to date.

The report said: “Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10px as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation.

“XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported.”

The UK Health Security Agency said on Monday that the most recent data showed XE had a growth rate 9.8pc above BA.2.