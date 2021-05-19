Covid Ireland: 503 new cases and 101 patients in hospital

The latest Covid-19 figures show 503 cases of the virus were reported today.

The Department of Health said that 101 patients with the virus are in hospital and the number of intensive care has fallen to 38.

It comes as the HSE vaccination portal opened to people aged 45 to 49 today.

People aged 49 were invited to apply for a vaccine today and it will move to 48 year olds tomorrow.

This group will be offered the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The HSE has yet to put into operation the decision of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to offer the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccines to people in their forties if other vaccines are not available.

They will be asked to consent to take the vaccines after the very small risk of unusual blood clots is explained to them.