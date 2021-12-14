Covid infection more likely than vaccines to cause rare heart problems, study finds

The risk of heart problems after a Covid vaccine could be as low as one in a million and the virus is more likely than jabs to cause rare complications, a study has found.

Researchers reported results of the largest study of its kind to compare the risks of cardiovascular events, such as myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmia, between different vaccines and coronavirus.

It is the first to investigate the association between cardiac events and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Cardiac arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat, pericarditis is swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart and myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Researchers found an increased risk of myocarditis with the first dose of the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines and the first and second doses of the Moderna jab.

However, according to the study, the risk of myocarditis was much higher after Covid infection.

The study also showed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmia following a positive coronavirus test but not with any of the vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of Moderna.

Julia Hippisley-Cox, professor of clinical epidemiology and general practice at the University of Oxford, and study lead, said: "We know the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective at reducing risks of severe outcomes from Covid-19 infection.

"And what we've found here continues this finding - whilst there are some increased risks of rare heart-related complications associated with vaccines, these are much lower than the risk associated with getting Covid-19.

"For example, we estimated between one and 10 extra events of myocarditis in one million people vaccinated with a first or second dose, but 40 extra cases in one million people infected with Covid-19.

"However, it is important that we know about and identify the risks of these rare conditions from vaccines as well, to ensure that clinicians know what to look for, aid earlier diagnosis, and inform clinical decision-making and resource management."

Analysis by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) was present only in those younger than 40.

For these people, the study estimated that there were an extra 10 myocarditis events per million people following a positive test, and an extra 15 per million following a second dose of Moderna.

However, the researchers stress that more research is needed to understand why the risk of myocarditis appears to be higher following the Moderna vaccine in this group of people, but that the vaccine is still safer overall and risks less harm than coronavirus infection.

The findings are published in Nature Medicine.