Covid ICU numbers drop below 100 for first time since beginning of January

The number of people in ICU has dropped below 100 for the first time since January. Stock image

The number of people in intensive care with Covid-19 has dropped below 100 for the first time since the beginning of January.

Today, HSE CEO Paul Reid announced that ICU numbers have dropped to 99, which he has called “a great sign”.

The last time ICU figures were below 100 in the country was on January 6, the start of the third wave.

On this date, there were 89 people in intensive care with Covid-19. This surged to 101 the following day.

Read More

Just 17 days later these numbers more than doubled. On January 24, 244 people were in ICU with coronavirus.

In 2020, the highest number of people with Covid-19 in ICU on a given day was 155. This was in the first wave on April 11.

The lowest day since the beginning of the pandemic for ICU numbers was on August 5 when there was four.

Sharing today’s positive news, the HSE boss said: “A great sign as our #ICU numbers drop to 99 and hospitalisations to 401.

"Further protections will happen throughout this weekend as GPs continue to vaccinate more over 80+ year olds.

"Heading to the Helix @DCU to witness the joy again for almost 1,500 patients.”

Yesterday, a further nine deaths and 522 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health.

This takes the number of people who have died with coronavirus in Ireland to 4,405, while the total case count within the State has risen to 222,169.

Speaking at a HSE Covid briefing on Thursday, Mr Reid said Ireland’s incidence of Covid-19 is continuing to improve, but “at a slower rate”.

He said positive signs of the impact of vaccinations for older people were beginning to emerge.

“Of the new cases notified over the past two weeks, 478 cases had the most likely transmission source of a healthcare setting.

“That is down from over 1,050 cases in the previous two weeks.

“During the same time-frame the overall number of cases reduced by 24pc, but the reduction in health care setting-acquired cases was more than double that at 52pc, so it would seem we are seeing some of the early benefits of vaccinations.”

Read More

Online Editors