Covid hotspots: The counties with highest and lowest virus rates, as 1 in 3 PCRs are positive

New figures have revealed the current Covid-19 hotspots around the country, as one in three people taking a PCR test is getting a positive result.

Limerick, Laois, Louth, Galway, Westmeath, Clare, Kerry, Cork and Kildare have the highest incidence rates of the virus.

Rates are also high in Longford, Leitrim, Wicklow, Roscommon, Tipperary, Mayo and Dublin.

The incidence rates are lowest in Carlow, followed by Wexford, Waterford, Monaghan and Offaly.

The spread, based on PCR tests, does not include people who learned they have the virus after home antigen tests or many others who had unconfirmed Covid.

A weekly report by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre showed one in three people who took a PCR test was positive last week – 14,983, up 32pc.

A total of 20,834 people registered a positive home antigen test, an increase of 23.3pc.

There are predictions the summer Covid wave could peak next week.

There were 904 Covid patients in hospital yesterday, down two from Wednesday. Of these, 36 were in intensive care, down one.

The highest number of new cases last week was in the 35 to 44 age group, accounting for more than a fifth of notified infections.

Hospitals experienced 25 outbreaks last week, up one. Outbreaks fell from 23 to 21 in nursing homes.

Residential institutions were most affected, with 36 virus outbreaks.

Flu is circulating, but at very low levels, with 31 sporadic confirmed cases between the end of May and early July.

However, levels of respiratory syncytial virus, which mainly affects children, are at higher levels than this time last year.

Meanwhile, the increase in unknown hepatitis in children has slowed, with the latest figures showing 17 probable cases, up from 14 last week.

Management of the illness was brought under control early after one death and two liver transplants earlier this year.

There have been 44 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus this year to date, including seven last week, which is significantly down on the previous week.

Seven people have been hospitalised to date.

All cases here so far have been in men aged 19 to 65, with 40 identifying as gay or bisexual.

As monkeypox cases continue to rise globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it plans to reassess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Late last month, WHO’s emergency committee decid- ed the outbreak did not meet the criteria for an emergency.

WHO director-general Ted- ros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has asked the committee to look at it again, based on the latest data. He said he will call a committee meeting during the week beginning July 18.

Dr Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that testing remains a challenge, and it is highly probable there is a significant number of cases not being picked up.

Europe is the current epicentre of the outbreak, recording more than 80pc of cases globally. The WHO chief said the spread of the virus is being closely monitored.