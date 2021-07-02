Covid hotspots: Buncrana and Dungarvan have highest infection rates in country

Buncrana in Donegal and Dungarvan in Waterford are the two national hotspots for Covid-19 with nearly six times the national 14 day incidence.

The national 14 day incidence is 107 per 100,000 a rise since yesterday.

But it is as high as 608.1 per 100,000 in Buncrana and 600.1 per 100,000 in Dungarvan.

The next highest incidence is in Carndonagh, Donegal where it is 489.3 per 100,000.

Other areas of high incidence are Athlone, north and east Limerick city, Castleknock in Dublin, Ongar in west Dublin and the Blandchardstown and Mulhuddart areas of the city.

It comes amid warnings that Ireland looks set for a fourth wave of the virus, fuelled by the more infectious Delta variant.

A number of outbreaks have been reported in parts of the country, some originating outdoors and then spreading as people who are infected pass it on further.

Speaking in the Dail today Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that almost 4.2 million vaccine doses have now been administered; more than two in every three adults in our country have now received at least one vaccine dose.

"At 45pc we are getting close to one adult in every two being fully vaccinated. Last week, the vaccine programme delivered the highest number of vaccines yet. It was a record week, with in excess of 350,000 vaccines delivered.

"This week will see in excess of 300,000 doses administered, probably between 310,000 and 330,000.

"The vaccine programme continues at pace. I can provide confirmation to colleagues on a measurement we have all been keen to ensure we endeavour to meet.

"It has been a cornerstone of our programme. The volume of vaccine that goes out is the volume that has arrived into the country.

"I refer to that really high percentage, well into the 90s, of vaccines getting into people's arms within seven days of arriving into the country. In spite of numerous challenges and changes, that pace has been maintained, which is really welcome."

He said the HSE is now accepting registrations for vaccination from those aged 35 to 39 and is scheduling appointments for that age group.

"I announced yesterday that registration for those aged 30 to 34 will commence next week.

"I can confirm to colleagues this morning that the portal will open to those aged between 30 and 34 on Friday. As has been the case with previous age groups, on the Friday the portal will open to 34-year-olds, on the Saturday to 33-year-olds, etc.”

From Monday people aged 18 to 34 years will be able to register with a pharmacist for a vaccine and get a Johnson and Johnson jab subject to supply.