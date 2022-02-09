Covid biobank will be powerful new weapon in the battle against virus variants

Prof Alistair Nichol, of St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, says researchers are working to identify treatments for those at greatest risk of dying from Covid in ICU. Photo: Mark Condren

A NATIONAL Covid-19 biobank is being set up that researchers say will help doctors identify the treatment best suited to each person sick with the virus and put Ireland in a better place to respond to future variants.

The National Irish Covid-19 Biobank (NICB) is being established at St Vincent’s University Hospital (SVUH) in Dublin with €2m from the Health Research Board and will be rolled out around the country.

“It will permit us to answer some of the many outstanding questions that we still have about Covid-19, such as why some people get sicker,” said Professor Paddy Mallon, consultant in infectious diseases based at SVUH.

Although biobanks are well established in the UK and the EU – and an infectious disease biobank has been running at SVUH for 13 years – the NICB is the first publicly-funded facility established in Ireland.

It will contribute to ongoing global research into Covid-19, to improve patient outcomes, better prepare us to deal with future variants and tackle long Covid.

Biobanks are at the scientific frontline in the battle against Covid-19 and many other diseases.

They provide researchers with the tissue samples they need to research collaborations across the globe.

They can improve scientific understanding of the role of genes in the disease and provide information about the impact of the environment and lifestyle.

Tissue collected for biobanks include samples of DNA, hair, brain tissue, nail clippings and bodily fluids. They are often frozen for preservation.

The vaccines for Covid-19 could not have been produced so quickly or their effectiveness traced without scientists having access to such tissues.

There are many unanswered questions about Covid-19, Prof Mallon said, that can be addressed through the NICB.

Researchers are seeking to better understand the causes of long Covid and develop effective treatments.

They want to identify biological markers that can determine whether a person is immune or not and whether they require further vaccination.

“These questions can often be answered by following people that give samples and finding out what happens to them,” Prof Mallon said.

“We might find that people over a certain age are more likely to get very sick with Covid-19.

“Then there’s the secondary question, why does that happen?

“These secondary questions can be answered by looking at biology, and access to a biobank of samples from people enables researchers to ask questions about the biology of why we are seeing something happening.

“These questions can lead to the next step: developing new treatments.”

There are many questions too about why some people end up in the ICU and, once there, why some do better than others, said Professor Alistair Nichol, director of the Irish Critical Care Clinical Trials Network and an intensive care consultant at SVUH.

ICU researchers are seeking biological markers in tissue samples from patients to enable doctors to precisely identify what treatments individual ICU patients will respond to best – or worst.

Progress has already been made on this question by SVUH researchers using tissue samples from 50 patients collected for the biobank.

“We showed there are genetic markers associated with high risk of death in the ICU,” Prof Nichol said.

“As we get more data, we will be able to identify new associations and, therefore, even more potential new treatments for the sub-group of patients who are at the highest risk of death.”

There are safeguards in place to ensure that donated Covid-19 samples are used only for a specific research purpose, and written consent is required from each person who agrees to donate.

When this is not possible, next of kin can provide consent.

The research is also overseen by a government committee made up of research leaders and public servants.

“The oversight ensures that participants know exactly what they are consenting to,” Prof Mallon said. “There’s a clear understanding of who controls the data from when it’s collected from the participant through to when it’s analysed in a lab or within a database.”

There are also stringent measures to ensure the confidentiality of all donors is maintained.

There are larger Covid-19 biobanks in bigger countries, but it is important that Ireland has its own so that it is connected into the global scientific network that develops new drugs and discovers new disease-causing agents, Prof Mallon said.

“We shouldn’t be a backseat passenger,” he added.