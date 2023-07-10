Covid babies had ‘gaps in communication’ at age two, new study shows

A quarter of pandemic-born babies did not meet another child of their own age in their first year. Photo: Getty

A small proportion of babies born in Ireland early in the Covid-19 pandemic had gaps in their communication skills at age two and could benefit from additional support, a new study has found.

Lockdown and other infection-control measures meant babies “had very small social circles”.

The study led by the Royal College of Surgeons, published in Archives of Disease in Childhood, follows research last year which looked at pandemic babies at 12 months of age.

It examined communication and other developmental milestones in two-year-olds who were born in the first months of Covid-19 and lived through lockdown as babies, and compared them with results for two-year-olds who were born before the pandemic began.

It found no differences between pandemic-born and pre-pandemic babies in most other aspects of development, and no differences in behavioural outcomes. However, the new findings about communication “point to the need for continued screening and the importance of resources being made available to support children who may need them in the future”.

The CORAL (Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on Allergic and Autoimmune Dysregulation in Infants Born During Lockdown) study focused on what life was like for babies born in the first three months of the pandemic.

The project involved researchers from the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI), Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) and University College Cork.

Dr Susan Byrne, co-author, of the RCSI Department of Paediatrics and FutureNeuro SFI Centre, said: “Lockdown presented babies with a very different environment, where they were less likely to interact with people outside of the immediate family group.

"In the CORAL study, we had previously shown that pandemic-born babies in Ireland had slightly reduced social communication skills relative to their counterparts who had not experienced lockdown as babies. We can’t say exactly why that was but we did show that these babies had very small social circles.

"In the first year of life, a quarter of the pandemic-born babies in the CORAL group did not meet another child of their own age. For this new study, we followed up with the same group of pandemic-born babies when they had just turned two.”

Parents in the CORAL study filled out standard questionnaires and checklists about their child’s development and milestones. The researchers then compared the CORAL results with answers recorded in a previous study, BASELINE, which tracked the development of babies born Ireland before Covid.

Their findings “showed that by the age of two, parents of both pandemic and pre-pandemic babies reported similar results in areas such as movement, personal and social interactions and solving problems”.

"A small but measurable difference in answers about communication between the two groups remained, however, with a larger proportion of pandemic-born babies scoring below standardised cut-offs for developmental concern in the communication domain (11.9pc) when compared with babies who had been born before the pandemic (5.4pc),” it found.

Dr Byrne, who is a researcher with FutureNeuro and consultant paediatric neurologist in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin added: “We were able to demonstrate that most of their developmental and behavioural outcomes at this age were comparable to pre-pandemic born babies, except for mild differences in communication.

“The majority of pandemic-born babies had entirely normal communication scores, but in the overall group there was a statistically relevant higher proportion at risk of developmental concerns compared to the pre-pandemic group.“

Co-author Professor Johnathan Hourihane said: “These findings are the first to report this mild communication deficit in pandemic-born babies in Ireland.

“Our findings highlight the need to continue national developmental screening programmes for all children, and provide the appropriate resources for early intervention services.”