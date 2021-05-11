Covid-19 vaccine: jab for children aged 12-15 could be available here in weeks

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine looks set to be approved for teenagers by the European Medicines Agency

A Covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds could be available here in weeks.

The vaccine by Pfizer BioNTech looks set to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at the end of this month or in June.

Emer Cooke, the Irish-born director of the EMA, which is currently assessing the vaccine said approval of the jab could be given as early as this month.

"Right now, the goal we have set ourselves is approval in June,” she said.

“We are trying to see if we can accelerate that for the end of May."

The EU has advanced purchase agreements with Pfizer which would allow Ireland to secure stocks of the vaccine.

It could mean secondary school children could be vaccinated before the start of the next school year.

Ireland is due around six to seven million doses of Pfizer vaccines this year and this would be included if it is approved.

The current Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is only approved for people aged 16 and older.

If the EMA approves the vaccine, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee would examine the data and decide on guidelines around how it would be administered here.

It follows a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to allow the vaccine to be administered to people aged 12 and upwards.

Pfizer submitted a request to the EMA to expand the use of their vaccine to include adolescents aged 12 to 15.

A phase-three clinical trial they conducted among 2,260 young people in that age group showed their vaccine to be 100pc effective against the virus.

It produced robust antibody responses and was well tolerated.

In the United States it is now planned to vaccinate many middle and high school pupils before children return to school in the autumn.

Pfizer submitted their test data to the EMA along with a formal request to extend the use of their vaccine to this age group throughout Europe.

Paul Reid, head of Pfizer in Ireland previously told Independent.ie that he was hopeful the vaccine would be approved for use in the EU.

Experts say that children would need to be vaccinated in order to allow 70pc to 85pc needed for herd immunity to be reached, the point at which enough people are immune to the virus that can no longer spread.

Prof Ugur Sahin chief executive of the German company that developed the Pfizer vaccine said recently: “It is very important to enable children to return to everyday school life and to meet family and friends.”

Prof Sahin said US test studies have shown that the vaccine is well tolerated in children aged 12 and over and generates a high antibody response, offering 100pc protection from Covid-19.

“These encouraging results indicate that children are particularly well protected by the vaccine,” he said.

The most recent figures for infection with coronavirus here show that in the two weeks from April 26 to May 5 there were 844 cases among 5- to 12-year-olds.

Another 654 cases of the virus were reported in 13- to 18-year-olds.

Pfizer is also working on a vaccine for younger children.

Moderna is beginning a trial of its vaccine in children from six months to 12 years of age.

AstraZeneca last month began testing its vaccine in six-month-old children and older, and Johnson & Johnson has said it plans to extend trials of its vaccine to young children after assessing its performance in older children.