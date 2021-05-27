Covid-19 vaccine roll-out facing risk of more changes as experts examine gap between first and second doses of AstraZeneca jab

The roll-out of the Covid vaccines could change course yet again after it emerged the gap between the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be cut from 12 to eight weeks.

People under 50 who received one dose of AstraZeneca may also receive a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The possible changes which are under consideration were outlined in a letter by Prof Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to the chief medical officer.

It said there is emerging evidence that the reported rate of unusual blood clots after the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is higher than originally estimated.

As of May 20 the rate in the UK was put at 15 cases in 9 million .

NIAC will determine whether it is preferable to offer those aged under 50 an mRNA vaccine as their second dose.

It has also looked at whether the interval for other age groups between first and second doses be shortened from 12 to eight weeks,

This is to provide protection from the Indian variant.

A study in the UK found that people who have had one dose have lesser protection.

It is also reviewing vaccination of children and adolescents.

A Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 is expected to be approved by the European Medicines Agency today.

NIAC is currently carrying out an evidence review of the incidence and severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection in infants and children.

NIAC will be considering recommendations for children with high-risk medical conditions, those living with immunocompromised persons as well as ethical issues of recommending the vaccine for healthy adolescents.

If any of these recommendations are made it would mean the HSE would have to do another review of where its vaccine supplies are going.

It is already facing a shortage of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries next month.