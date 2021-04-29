People aged between 50 and 59 will be able to register for a Covid-19 vaccine starting from next week, Taoiseach Michéal Martin confirmed today.

During his address to the country this evening, Mr Martin said: “I am pleased to confirm that over the course of next week the portal will open for registration for all those aged 50-59.

“The Covid vaccines are transformative, we can see it in countries across the world and we can see it here.

“Already almost all of our most vulnerable are protected.

“All across the country there are very few families that have not witnessed at first hand the sense of relief and sheer joy of a loved one receiving their vaccine, that will continue and accelerate over the weeks ahead.

“And as it does the number of options available to us continues to grow.”

Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have both been restricted for use in over-50s due to a rare side effect of blood clots.

HSE boss Paul Reid said today that Ireland’s vaccination plan will continue to proceed based on age.

Changes to the advice on vaccines from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) have led to the plan being redrawn, with the latest version expected early next week.

It has been suggested that the restriction of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs to people over 50 could see younger people moved up the queue.

Ireland is to receive over 600,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson jab, the bulk of which will arrive in late June, by which point the majority of the over-50s cohort should be already be vaccinated.

Mr Reid said the “primary driver” of the plan will be age, but that they also want to ensure that “no vaccines are left unutilised for any sustained period of time”.

He told a briefing: “From our perspective, one of the core principles of the plan we’re designing is that we continue down through the ages, because that’s where the risk factor is.

“Age will be our primary driver, because that is the government plan, and we’ll continue along with that.

“We certainly don’t want to see vaccines sitting on the shelf,” he added.