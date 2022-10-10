Covid-19: Seven things to watch as we may be heading into winter surge

The expected autumn resurgence of Covid-19 is under way, with more infections and a rise in patients with the virus in hospital.

But there is an interesting twist.

There were eight patients with Covid-19 in intensive care on Saturday, nearly half the number seen two weeks earlier, suggesting that, for now at least, fewer are becoming critically ill with the virus.

While this is a welcome trend and Covid-19 may not be the force it was earlier in the pandemic, the virus continues to present a risky and disruptive threat.

Here are seven things to know about Covid-19 now.

Testing positive

Limitations on PCR testing mean the full extent of Covid-19 infections is not being picked up.

The age group which had the highest level of infection in the last week of September, according to PCR tests, were those between 55 and 64 years old, taking over from younger people in their 30s.

People are still testing positive with home antigen tests – 3,885 during that week, a rise of 5.2pc compared with the previous seven days.

Although anecdotally there are viruses spreading in schools, it is unclear how many are Covid-19 cases, with PCR tests showing no significant rise in confirmed cases in children.

PCR tests now only cover a vulnerable minority as well as health staff.

However, one of the metrics of the pandemic, the positivity rate among PCR tests, is continuing to climb and is at 14.9pc, up from 11.8pc two weeks ago.

Covid-19 hospitalisations

The numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospital continue to rise and stood at 427 over the weekend.

There were 318 patients in hospital with the virus two weeks ago.

There are around 60 admissions a day.

In her most recent report last Friday, chief medical officer Breda Smyth said 40pc of Covid-19 patients in hospital were there because of the virus.

The rest were treated for other illnesses.

Some of these are likely to have caught the virus in hospital and there was an increase in outbreaks last week.

Covid-19 patients in intensive care

The twist in trends so far this autumn is the relatively low number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care, despite the rise in hospital admissions.

The previous pattern has been for a time lag, with an increase in hospitalisations followed by a rise in intensive care admissions.

Instead, the Covid-19 intensive care numbers were down from 15 two weeks ago to eight on Saturday.

It is still early days and the expectation is for some increase – but for now the signals are encouraging.

Around 40pc of Covid-19 intensive care patients are there because of the virus and the rest are being treated for other conditions.

The low number is likely to be a result of greater immunity through vaccination and previous infection and more use of anti-viral medicines to reduce the risks of deterioration in those who have the virus.

As Omicron booster shots are rolled out, the risks of severe illness may reduce further.

Age of patients sick with Covid-19 in hospital

At the end of last month, around seven in 10 patients sick due to Covid-19 were aged 65 and older.

Another 17pc were aged between 50 and 64 years old and 9pc were aged 15 to 49.

A small number were children.

Although older patients who have been vaccinated and boosted can be hospitalised, around 28pc had no jab.

The same proportion of unvaccinated patients was found in people aged 50 to 64 years old sick with the virus.

Among those 15 to 49-year-olds ill enough to be hospitalised as result of Covid-19, nearly half were unvaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccines

After the first week of the roll-out of the Omicron booster vaccine, the uptake is high.

Healthcare workers would account for a significant portion and more detailed figures are needed on how the different eligible age groups are responding.

The advice is that the vaccine, which protects against the BA.1 strain of Omicron, or the others which cover against BA.4 and BA.5 give broader protection.

Given BA.5 is still the dominant strain of Omicron circulating, it is the preferable choice, but the delivery is a mix of both vaccines for now.

Covid restrictions

The message remains one of personal responsibility for now.

As cases rise, the advice is to wear a face mask in areas such as public transport and stay at home if you have possible symptoms.

New variants

There are a number of new variants under surveillance in Europe.

They include BA.2.75.2, BF.7 and BQ.X, which are showing some growth.

The concern is that these variants will be easier to catch and could make vaccines less effective.

They are ones to watch in the coming weeks.