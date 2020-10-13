Covid-19 reinfection possible and can be more severe - study

Contracting Covid-19 may not necessarily protect against future infection from the virus, a new study reveals today.

The second infection can occur within a short timeframe and can be more severe.

In the first study to confirm a case of Covid-19 reinfection in the USA, researchers found evidence that an individual with no known immune disorders or underlying conditions was infected with Covid-19 in two separate occasions.

According to a new case study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the patient, a 25-year-old male living in Washoe County, Nevada, was infected with two distinct Covid variants within a 48-day timeframe, while testing negative in between infections.

At least four other reinfection cases have been confirmed globally in Belgium, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Ecuador. However, only the Ecuador reinfection case displayed worse disease outcomes than the first infection.

The US patient's second infection was more severe, resulting in hospitalisation with oxygen support, indicating previous exposure to Covid-19 may not translate to guaranteed total immunity, but that further research into reinfections is required.

The authors note that all individuals - whether previously diagnosed or not - should take identical precautions to prevent infection with Covid-19.

After testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in April 2020, the patient then tested negative for the virus on two separate occasions.

Two months later in June 2020, after experiencing severe Covid-19 symptoms, including fever, headache, dizziness, cough, nausea, and diarrhoea, the patient was hospitalised and tested ­positive for a second time. The patient has since been discharged from the hospital and has recovered from the second infection. A full timeline is available in the paper.

"There are still many unknowns about Covid infections and the immune system's response, but our findings signal that a previous Covid infection may not necessarily protect against future infection," said Mark Pandori of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, located at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and lead author of the study.

"It is important to note this is a singular finding and does not provide generalisability of this phenomenon. While more research is needed, the possibility of reinfections could have significant implications for our understanding of Covid-19 immunity, especially in the absence of an effective vaccine. It also strongly suggests that individuals who have tested positive should continue to take serious precautions when it comes to the virus, including social distancing, wearing face masks, and handwashing."

The genomes of the patient's virus samples were sequenced in April and June, displaying significant genetic differences between the two cases, implying the patient was infected twice by two distinct Covid infections.

"We need more research to understand how long immunity may last for people exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and why some of these second infections, while rare, are ­presenting as more severe," he said.

"So far, we've only seen a handful of reinfection cases, but that doesn't mean there aren't more - especially as many cases of Covid-19 are asymptomatic. Right now, we can only speculate about the cause of reinfection."

